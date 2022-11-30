New Advisory Brief and Podcast Reveal What Life Sciences Companies Need to Know to Be Prepared For 2023

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trinity Life Sciences, a leader in global life sciences commercialization solutions, has made available its TGaS Advisors’ brief “What You Need To Know To Be Prepared for 2023” and its podcast episode “What Leaders In Life Sciences Need To Know To Be Prepared for 2023” based on highlights presented at the TGaS Advisors’ 2022 Fall Client Summit. The TGaS 2022 Fall Client Summit was held in October at the W Hotel Philadelphia with nearly 200 attendees from 100 life sciences companies, the largest in-person Summit to date.

As the commercial model for life sciences companies continues to evolve, executives need to optimize their organizational structure, talent and capabilities to excel in the future. According to the new brief and podcast, omnichannel marketing, data management and advanced analytics are critical areas for capability transformation. To help maximize customer engagement, new ways of working are emerging, including the evolution of matrix-based field teams. Retaining and motivating talent in a changing work environment will remain a challenge in the coming year. Organizations should also consider how to define and interpret their key performance metrics to better align with the transforming commercial model.

“With the rapid evolution of the commercial model, organizations need to develop new capabilities and transform their existing capabilities to compete in today’s complicated biopharma commercial landscape,” said Gary McWalters, President of TGaS Advisors, a division of Trinity Life Sciences. “Capabilities such as next best action and a solid technology and data strategy are not only foundational but also the cost of entry.”

About Trinity Life Sciences



Trinity Life Sciences is a trusted strategic commercialization partner, providing evidence-based solutions for the life sciences. With 25 years of experience, Trinity is committed to revolutionizing the commercial model by providing exceptional levels of service, powerful tools and data-driven insights. Trinity’s range of products and solutions includes industry-leading benchmarking solutions, powered by TGaS Advisors. To learn more about how Trinity is elevating life sciences and driving evidence to action, visit trinitylifesciences.com.

