Neville Letzerich Joins Talkdesk as Chief Marketing Officer

Seasoned CMO Brings Decades of Experience Driving Business Development and Market Penetration for Technology Companies

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#customerexperience—Talkdesk®, Inc., a global AI-powered contact center leader for enterprises of all sizes, today announced that Neville Letzerich has joined the company as chief marketing officer (CMO). With more than 25 years of experience in marketing and executive management roles, Letzerich will drive the Talkdesk global marketing organization and company-wide sales development initiatives as it maintains market leadership in the contact center as a service (CCaaS) industry.









Letzerich has played a key role in shaping and advancing transformative technology across different industries for startups and Fortune 500 brands alike. Most recently, Letzerich served as vice president and CMO for Cisco Security, one of the world’s largest B2B security businesses, where he was responsible for global end-to-end marketing and growth strategy.

Prior to Cisco Security, Letzerich was CMO at Forescout Technologies, where he led global marketing and sales enablement, as well as SDR initiatives, transforming the company brand story and expanding the addressable market. He also held CMO roles at Virtru, Duo Security, HotSchedules, and Forcepoint, where he was responsible for worldwide marketing functions and global expansion.

“The CCaaS industry is experiencing significant changes, influenced by generative AI and other innovations. Talkdesk is at the forefront of these advancements, continuing its rich history of providing enterprises with industry-first solutions,” said Letzerich. “I’m thrilled to bring my experience to Talkdesk and ensure the global enterprise market understands how Talkdesk is best positioned to deliver on the promise of an AI-powered contact center that drives exceptional business outcomes and improves customer relationships.”

“Talkdesk is at an exciting point in its company evolution, supported by a strong executive team. As we look to the future, adding a CMO like Neville ensures our continued growth and success,” said William Welch, president and chief operating officer, Talkdesk. “I’ve worked with Neville in the past and have witnessed firsthand his ability to create a unique value proposition among a crowded market. Neville brings this experience to Talkdesk at a time of our continued drive in artificial intelligence to modernize customer experience.”

About Talkdesk



Talkdesk® is a global cloud contact center leader for enterprises of all sizes. Talkdesk CX Cloud and Industry Experience Clouds help enterprises deliver modern customer service their way. Our trusted, flexible, and innovative contact center platform leverages AI and automation to drive exceptional outcomes for their customers and improve the bottom line. Serving enterprise customers in over 100 countries, we partner with our customers to deliver continuous innovation and breakthrough results. Our unwavering commitment to doing what we say we will do and our investment in the highest levels of security and reliability for our products make us second to none in the industry. Improve customer experiences, increase efficiency, and grow revenue with Talkdesk, a cloud contact center platform built for your industry. Learn more and take a self-guided demo at www.talkdesk.com.

Talkdesk is a registered trademark of Talkdesk, Inc. All product and company names are trademarks™ or registered® trademarks of their respective holders. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by them.

