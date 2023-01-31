Neustar announces identity resolution solution in AWS Clean Rooms

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Neustar, Inc., a TransUnion company, announced today the launch of a new solution offering for AWS Clean Rooms by Amazon Web Services (AWS). Neustar’s Unified Identity solution for AWS Clean Rooms reinforces Neustar’s commitment in championing privacy-enhanced identity resolution and data collaboration.

Last November, at AWS re:Invent 2022, AWS Clean Rooms was announced as a new analytics service that helps companies across industries and their partners easily and securely analyze and collaborate on their combined datasets—without sharing or revealing underlying data. The Neustar solution integration for AWS Clean Rooms launching today allows brands, agencies, and publishers to effectively connect and enrich disparate first- and second-party data sources, improving their ability to build, reach and convert high value audiences across media channels.

“Neustar’s collaboration with AWS Clean Rooms gives customers the ability to resolve identity fragments to actual consumers in the real world and improve their match rates to clean room partners,” said Ryan Engle, VP of Identity Solutions at Neustar. “Together with AWS, we can better enable a privacy-first world with consumer trust at its heart, enhanced by the power of identity.”

Neustar’s solution allows AWS Clean Rooms customers to use Neustar’s identity graph and machine learning capabilities to resolve offline and online identifiers by responsibly connecting disparate events, location, and device data. Customers often struggle with low match rates between consumer data sets, impacting their ability to execute analytics or create scaled audiences.

Neustar’s Unified Identity can increase match rates and provide rich attributes for new segmentations. With this solution, brands, agencies, and publishers can move forward with confidence to unlock new insights, build more effective audiences, and measure the impact of marketing as identity enhances their data.

“With Neustar Unified Identity for AWS Clean Rooms, AWS customers are empowered to securely collaborate with one another using Neustar’s market leading identity resolution solutions,” said Adam Solomon, Head of Worldwide Data Collaboration & Interoperability Solutions at AWS. “We are excited about Neustar’s vision to meet AWS customers where their data lives and help them deploy Neustar Unified Identity within AWS Clean Rooms alongside its built-in, privacy-enhancing controls.”

AWS Clean Rooms make it easier for customers and their partners to analyze and work on their collective datasets to get audience insights, advertising measurement, and advertising attribution without sharing or revealing underlying data with one another. With many companies storing data on AWS, including leading brands, media publishers, and their collaborators, AWS Clean Rooms now makes it easier for AWS customers to work with each other without needing to move data out of AWS or load it into another platform. Together with Neustar’s Unified Identity solution offering, these capabilities make it easier for advertising and marketing customers to incorporate more insights into campaigns to improve reach, relevancy, frequency, and measurement while protecting consumer data.

AWS Clean Rooms is a featured service for AWS for Advertising & Marketing, a comprehensive set of purpose-built services and solutions and 150+ AWS Partner offerings to help customers innovate faster, operate efficiently, and interoperate together across five solution areas: audience & customer data management, privacy-enhanced data collaboration, ad intelligence & measurement, ad platforms, and digital customer experience. For more information on AWS for Advertising & Marketing, visit https://aws.amazon.com/advertising-marketing/.

Neustar is a launch partner of AWS Clean Rooms. Customers can begin to use Neustar with AWS Clean Rooms immediately here: Neustar Unified Identity.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing an actionable picture of each person so they can be reliably represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good®. A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences, and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people. https://www.transunion.com

About Neustar

Neustar, Inc., a TransUnion company, is a leader in identity resolution providing the data and technology that enable trusted connections between companies and people at the moments that matter most. Neustar offers industry-leading solutions in marketing, risk and communications that responsibly connect data on people, devices and locations, continuously corroborated through billions of transactions. Learn how your company can benefit from the power of trusted connections. home.neustar

Contacts

Neustar Marketing Solutions Media Contact

Danielle DeVoren



KCSA for Neustar, a TransUnion company



212-896-1272



TransUnion@kcsa.com