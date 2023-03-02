NetApp to Participate in Upcoming Technology Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NetApp™ (NASDAQ: NTAP), a global, cloud-led, data-centric software company, today announced the Company will participate in a fireside chat at the following conference:

Morgan Stanley TMT Conference

Mike Berry, EVP, finance and CFO

March 7, 2023

9:10 – 9:40 a.m. Pacific Time

A live audio Webcast of the presentation will be available at investors.netapp.com. An audio Webcast archive of each event will be available after the conferences.

About NetApp

NetApp is a global, cloud-led, data-centric software company that empowers organizations to lead with data in the age of accelerated digital transformation. The company provides systems, software, and cloud services that enable them to run their applications optimally from data center to cloud, whether they are developing in the cloud, moving to the cloud, or creating their own cloudlike experiences on premises. With solutions that perform across diverse environments, NetApp helps organizations build their own data fabric and securely deliver the right data, services, and applications to the right people—anytime, anywhere. Learn more at www.netapp.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

NETAPP, the NETAPP logo, and the marks listed at http://www.netapp.com/TM are trademarks of NetApp, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Press Contact
Chris Drago

NetApp

1 831 900 8889

chris.drago@netapp.com

Investor Contact
Billie Fagenstrom

NetApp

1 408 822 6428

billie.fagenstrom@netapp.com

