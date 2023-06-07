NEP Singapore Moves into New Connected Production Facility

New broadcast home offers expanded remote and centralized production solutions for broadcast partners in Southeast Asia and the Middle East





SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NEP Singapore, part of the NEP Group worldwide network, today announced the opening of a new broadcast production facility in the northeast of Singapore, strengthening the company’s investment and presence in the region to meet the growing demand for connected broadcast production solutions in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. The new facility, which is connected to NEP’s global production ecosystem, is now serving broadcast clients, rights holders and other content creators with both onsite and remote production services, helping them bring their live sports and entertainment content to audiences regionally and worldwide.

The new facility features modern office space and a spacious engineering workshop inside an expanded warehouse stretching more than 4,500 square meters. The warehouse provides ample space for NEP Singapore’s deep collection of industry-leading fly-pack kits along with dedicated space for camera and audio equipment, ready to scale and service a full range of broadcast production needs.

NEP Singapore is part of NEP Group’s Asia-Pacific connectivity expansion utilizing 10GB circuits between NEP Australia, NEP Japan, NEP Singapore and NEP U.S., giving each region dedicated connectivity via NEP Connect’s Anylive® fiber network, providing more opportunities for clients by increasing the utilization of resources and solutions across NEP Group’s global production ecosystem. Once the second phase of the new facility is complete, NEP Singapore will offer a signature floor spanning 1,500 square meters custom-built to support remote and centralized productions.

“We’re very proud to open the doors to our new NEP Singapore home where we’ll continue to offer our clients the very best broadcast production solutions,” says Saeed Izadi, President, NEP Singapore, India and Middle East. “This new expanded facility has been client-driven, where we’re responding to the needs of our broadcast partners in the region, whether they are working on a Tier 1 remote production or a Tier 2 or 3 remote production, we’re able to scale the solutions of the facility to meet the project’s needs, in both size and cost. I’m very proud of our team for bringing this new facility to life and excited for the opportunities it’s going to deliver to our clients.”

Mike Werteen, Global President, NEP Broadcast Services, says: “The opening of a new connected production facility in Singapore represents a strategically and operationally essential advancement of NEP’s services in the region, and I congratulate Saeed and his team on this project as they continue to provide the very best broadcast technology to their partners. Backed by the full power of NEP’s connected global production ecosystem, NEP Singapore is ready to meet the needs of a growing market in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.”

Today, NEP Group offers clients a full range of end-to-end solutions to capture their content and deliver it to audiences anywhere they are, on any device they use, in near real-time. NEP’s global production ecosystem includes 20 connected production hubs globally, more than 70 production control rooms (PCRs), six broadcast-ready NEP datacenters in Dallas, Hilversum, Oslo, Singapore, Sydney and Melbourne, all backed by unmatched technical expertise including approximately 3,000 engineers and technical staff around the world.

Visit NEP Singapore and nepgroup.com to learn more about our global ecosystem of connected, broadcast and live events solutions.

About NEP

You have a vision. We see it, too. With a worldwide network of experts and cutting-edge technology, our unique Global Production Ecosystem empowers content creators and rights holders to tell stories in breakthrough ways. We’re built on 35 years of trusted experience across broadcast, live event, and virtual production to deliver the solutions you need—anytime, anywhere.

Headquartered in the United States, NEP has operations in 25 countries with over 5,000 employees. Together, we have supported productions in over 100 countries on all seven continents, and we’re still growing. Learn how we help our clients bring content to life at nepgroup.com.

Contacts

Susan Matis



Vice President, Global Marketing



Phone: +1 412-423-1339



Email: press@nepgroup.com

Jordan Conigliaro



Senior Manager, PR & Global Communications



Phone: +1 570-357-1992



Email: jconigliaro@nepgroup.com