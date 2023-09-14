NEP Group’s Global Production Ecosystem on Display with Multilocation Presence at IBC Show

2023 IBC Show Highlighted by Technology Demos, Awards and Expert Appearances

NEP’s outdoor exhibit will feature a reception area along with the exciting addition of a World Rally Car onsite, highlighting NEP Finland’s support of the global series. An NEP intelligent outside broadcast facility (iOB) will be accessible to attendees, showcasing NEP’s support of WRC and their Global Production Ecosystem.

Additionally, inside the RAI Amsterdam, located in Hall 8 in the Esport Zone, NEP Belgium will be supporting IBC and Unlocked to deliver daily esports demos. The daily competition will take place in a special 240 square meter space with gameplay, viewing, production and receptions areas, including a large LED screen displaying the live feed, provided by Faber Audiovisuals. NEP is providing a flypack and technical crew for the production.

NEP Group is drawing together its teams from around the world, bringing staff from Australia, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, The Netherlands, The United Kingdom, and the United States to the show. NEP’s top technology, operations, and commercial experts are on hand to talk about NEP’s array of end-to-end solutions, including outside broadcast, connected production, connectivity solutions, specialty capture, TFC (Total Facility Control), Mediabank and more.

“Our teams from around the world are very excited to be back in Amsterdam for this year’s IBC Show where we’re connecting and collaborating with clients and other industry leaders from across the globe,” said Mike Werteen, Global President, NEP Broadcast Services.

“This is a transformational time in our industry, and the IBC Show always provides a stage for us to listen, learn and demonstrate the end-to-end support we’re providing content creators every day from the NEP global production ecosystem.”

NEP Technology up for Awards

The 5G MT-UHD MiniTx wireless transmitter has been named a finalist by IABM for a BaM Award® at the 2023 IBC Show. Developed by NEP’s specialty capture division Broadcast Sports International (BSI), the 5G MT-UHD MiniTx combines 5G NR coverage, video encoding, and integrated camera control in the world’s smallest low-latency transmitter.

In addition, the 5G MT-UHD MiniTx along with NEP’s TFC Ephemeral Production Platform are nominated for Best in Show awards by TVB Europe.

NEP Connect’s Helen Jeffrey Featured by SVG Europe Women

SVG Europe’s “Behind the Lens” video series will launch with its first full screening at the SVG Europe Women IBC 2023 networking event at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, 16 September. Following the screening, Helen Jeffrey, International Sales Director, NEP Connect, will be part of a panel discussing the importance of the initiative. NEP Group supported SVG Europe Women along with other industry leaders on the development of “Behind the Lens”, a free resource for students, schools, colleges and universities and current industry professionals.

As the industry’s best in content and technology gather in person, the 2023 IBC Show will also serve as an important opportunity to connect with individuals who are as passionate as NEP is about bringing creative visions and great content to life. For a list of current NEP openings around the world, visit Careers at NEP.

For a full lineup of NEP Group’s appearances at the IBC Show in Amsterdam, visit NEP’s 2023 IBC Show page.

About NEP

You have a vision. We see it, too. With a worldwide network of experts and cutting-edge technology, our unique Global Production Ecosystem empowers content creators and rights holders to tell stories in breakthrough ways. We’re built on 35 years of trusted experience across broadcast, live event, and virtual production to deliver the solutions you need—anytime, anywhere.

Headquartered in the United States, NEP has operations in 25 countries with over 5,000 employees. Together, we have supported productions in over 100 countries on all seven continents, and we’re still growing. Learn how we help our clients bring content to life at nepgroup.com.

