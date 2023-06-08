NEP Group Appoints CFO Martin Stewart as CEO

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NEP Group, the leading worldwide technical production partner supporting premier producers of live sports and entertainment, announced today that Chief Financial Officer Martin Stewart has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Stewart succeeds Brian Sullivan, who steps down after leading NEP’s recovery from the severe impact of COVID through to record profitability and strategically repositioning the business for growth in new areas such as centralized production.





With a career spanning over 30 years in leadership roles in the media telecommunications and sports sectors Stewart has led businesses through both acquisitions and organic growth. His deep transformation insight and experience has helped NEP identify new growth and efficiency opportunities during his time as CFO.

He has led several companies that have undertaken successful change programs including at Ono in Spain, OSN in Dubai and Sky NZ in New Zealand. Prior to these roles he was CFO at Sky UK as the company transformed from an analogue business to a digital one and helped double the size of the business during his tenure. He has held many other executive and non-executive roles gaining experience in both public and private companies.

The NEP Board of Directors said, “We thank Brian for his significant contributions to NEP Group including delivering record profitability for the company in 2022 and winning marquee centralized production contracts that will be a foundation of future growth. We appreciate his dedication and service and wish him all the best in his future endeavors. We are delighted Martin will be stepping up to lead the company as it enters its next phase of growth. Martin is an established leader with an impressive track record driving business transformation, which will be hugely influential as we continue to grow the business and double down on operational excellence.”

Martin Stewart said, “I am thrilled to serve as NEP Group CEO and look forward to building upon our momentum in positioning the business for continued growth. This is an exciting time for our industry as new technologies turbocharge our ability to deliver to our stakeholders in new and innovative ways. Undoubtedly, NEP Group has a bright future ahead.”

The company is also pleased to announce that, effective immediately, Doug Kovach will be promoted to the role of CFO, NEP Group. Kovach has been with NEP for over 12 years and is currently NEP’s SVP, Finance and Treasurer. In addition to his finance expertise, he brings a deep knowledge of NEP’s mergers and acquisitions, tax planning strategies, global treasury activities and accounting and operational processes.

About NEP

You have a vision. We see it, too. With a worldwide network of experts and cutting-edge technology, our unique Global Production Ecosystem empowers content creators and rights holders to tell stories in breakthrough ways. We’re built on 35 years of trusted experience across broadcast, live event, and virtual production to deliver the solutions you need—anytime, anywhere.

Headquartered in the United States, NEP has operations in 25 countries with over 5,000 employees. Together, we have supported productions in over 100 countries on all seven continents, and we’re still growing. Learn how we help our clients bring content to life at nepgroup.com.

