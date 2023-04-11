NeoCurrency Introduces Their Innovative Reward Choice Product in 50 Countries in Response to Incredible Global Demand

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NeoCurrency, a US-based provider of digital rewards, prizes, and gift cards to companies around the world, has recently launched its incredibly popular Reward Choice product in 50 countries and 38 different currencies. NeoCurrency Reward Choice gives customers the ability to choose from the most popular global and regional brands—from global food delivery brands to Visa and MasterCard prepaid card options—to ensure they’re providing rewards their program participants will enjoy.





As part of their mission to provide the most unique rewards catalog on the planet, NeoCurrency launched Reward Choice in the US less than a year ago to provide companies with a single solution to reward or incentivize consumers, employees or market research participants. Based on rapid growth and adoption rates in the US, NeoCurrency moved up their timeline to expand Reward Choice to better serve their global clients, and those in markets beyond the US.

Argentina Egypt Italy Norway Sri Lanka Australia Finland Japan Oman Sweden Austria France Jordan Philippines Switzerland Bahrain Germany Korea Poland Taiwan Bangladesh Greece Kuwait Portugal Thailand Belgium Hong Kong Luxembourg Qatar Turkey Brazil Hungary Malaysia Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Canada India Mexico Singapore United Kingdom Czech Republic Indonesia Netherlands Slovenia United States Denmark Ireland New Zealand Spain Vietnam

NeoCurrency Reward Choice makes it simple for companies to provide compelling digital rewards, and for recipients to receive and redeem them. The reward is sent as a link in an email that presents the recipient with a list of the top brands in their country. The entire amount of the reward can be used on a single brand, or spread among multiple brands. Ultimately, it’s up to the end user on how they would like to redeem their Reward Choice. Clients can customize the brands offered to various audiences. Reward Choice also provides detailed reporting on the brands being chosen to help maximize satisfaction and engagement for future campaigns.

“We’re seeing great success with customized Reward Choice experiences for our clients here in the US. So, our expansion into other international territories simply provides our clients in those regions access to this very effective reward delivery tool as an option for their egift card programs,” says Breanna Sozio, Director, Client Success and Partnerships.

At the moment, NeoCurrency Reward Choice provides over 400 US brands, 150 Canadian brands, 200 United Kingdom brands and 600 European brands as reward options in their top 4 markets. The brands available have been carefully curated to include the top retailers in each region across a wide range of categories including coffee favorites like Starbucks, Tim Horton’s and Costa as well as streaming services like Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Paramount+, Spotify and YouTube TV. Gamers can be rewarded with brands like Nintendo, Playstation, Twitch and Xbox. And for even more flexibility, Amazon rewards are available in 19 currencies. Reward Choice makes it easy for clients to brand the entire experience, and tailor the rewards to be most relevant to their target audience.

“Reward Choice is an ideal solution for companies looking to deliver the kind of rewards that really motivate people,” Sozio says. “We pride ourselves on providing our clients with unique rewards for everything from consumer-oriented programs like promotions, sweepstakes, rebates and loyalty programs, to more business-focused endeavors like employee recognition, sales incentives and market research participation.”

For more information about NeoCurrency Reward Choice, go to http://rewardchoice.com.

Digital rewards are a modern way to drive sales, build affinity, and of course, reward customers. NeoCurrency is making it easier than ever for clients all over the world.

NeoCurrency is an independent, US-based provider that sources and supplies digital rewards, prizes, and gift cards to clients around the world for promotions & loyalty programs, employee recognition, market research, and sales incentives. NeoCurrency offers a unique catalog featuring top brands and cash-like options in 38 different currencies across 85 countries.

