Near Intelligence Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Full year revenue of $59.7 million, up 32% year-over-year

PASADENA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$NIR #earningsNear Intelligence, Inc. (Nasdaq: NIR) (“Near” or the “Company”), a global leader in privacy-led data intelligence on people, places and products, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

“Near’s fourth quarter performance provided a solid finish to the year which was highlighted by 32% annual revenue growth and 120% net revenue retention. These results included an impressive 33% growth in global customers with annual contracts above $100k,” said Anil Mathews, founder and CEO of Near. “The ability to make data-driven decisions has become an imperative in this post-pandemic world and with the changing economic landscape. Consumer behavior has drastically changed since then and, to remain competitive, enterprises must adopt more targeted approaches to understand their customers through data. We are confident in our ability to seize this enormous opportunity with our world-class data intelligence solutions. I’m incredibly thankful to our team for their continued focus on expanding our unique product offerings, enhancing our channel business, and delivering exceptional service to our existing customers.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue: Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $15.3 million, up 5% from the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Gross Profit: Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $10.7 million, compared to $10.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 70.0%, compared to 70.5% for the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Operating Income/(Loss): Operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $10.4 million, compared to $6.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue: Total revenue for the full year 2022 was $59.7 million, up 32% from 2021. Total revenue was impacted due to a $2 million foreign exchange headwind.
  • Gross Profit: Gross profit for the full year of 2022 was $41.1 million, compared to $32.4 million for 2021. Gross margin for the full year 2022 was 68.8%, compared to 71.5% for 2021.
  • Operating Income/(Loss): Operating loss for the full year 2022 was $93.9 million, compared to $17.7 million for 2021. Full year operating loss includes stock-based compensation of $66.5 million for 2022 and $77,000 for 2021.

Recent Business Highlights

  • Completed its business combination (the “Business Combination”) with KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (“KludeIn”) on March 23, 2023, and its common stock and warrants began trading on Nasdaq under NIR and NIRWW, respectively, on March 24, 2023.
  • Signed an eight-figure customer renewal deal with one of the largest European retailers which operates multiple brands across several European countries.

Financial Outlook

Near is providing guidance for its first quarter and full year 2023 as follows:

  • First Quarter 2023 Guidance: Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $15.0 million to $15.5 million.
  • Full Year 2023 Guidance: Total revenue is projected to be approximately $81.0 million or approximately 35% year-over-year growth.

Quarterly Conference Call

Near will host a conference call today, March 28, 2023, to review its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results and to discuss its financial outlook. The call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET. Investors are invited to join the webcast by visiting investors.near.com. The webcast will be available live, and a replay will be available following the completion of the live broadcast for approximately 90 days.

About Near

Near, a global, full-stack data intelligence software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) platform curates one of the world’s largest sources of intelligence on people, places, and products. The Near platform’s patented technology processes data from an estimated 1.6 billion unique user IDs and 70 million points of interest in more than 44 countries. Near’s data and insights empower marketing and operations teams to understand consumers’ online and offline behaviors, affinities, and attributes in order to engage them and grow their businesses. With a presence in Los Angeles, Paris, Bangalore, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo, Near serves scaled enterprises in retail, real estate, restaurant/QSR, travel/tourism, telecom, and financial services. For more information, please visit https://near.com.

Additional information about Near is available at investors.near.com. The Company plans to routinely post important information on that site.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements provide the Company’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements include statements about the Company’s expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, intentions, assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts. The words “anticipates,” “appear,” “approximate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “foresee,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s disclosure concerning the Company’s operations, cash flows, financial position and dividend policy. The risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (1) the future financial and operational performance of, and anticipated financial impact on, Near following the Business Combination; (2) Near’s expansion plans and opportunities; (3) Near’s limited operating history makes it difficult to evaluate our current business and future prospects; (4) the impact of health epidemics, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, on our business, financial condition, growth and the actions we may take in response thereto; (5) the high degree of uncertainty of the level of demand for and market utilization of our solutions and products; (6) substantial regulation and the potential for unfavorable changes to, or failure by us to comply with, these regulations, which could substantially harm our business and operating results; (7) our dependency upon third-party service providers for certain technologies; (8) increases in costs, disruption of supply or shortage of materials, which could harm our business; (9) developments and projections relating to our competitors and industry; (10) our management team’s limited experience managing a public company; (11) the possibility of our need to defend ourselves against fines, penalties and injunctions if we are determined to be promoting products for unapproved uses; (12) concentration of ownership among our existing executive officers, directors and their respective affiliates, which may prevent new investors from influencing significant corporate decisions; (13) the ability to obtain or maintain the listing of Near common stock or Near warrants on Nasdaq following the Business Combination; (14) costs related to the Business Combination; (15) if the benefits of the Business Combination do not meet the expectations of investors or securities analysts, the potential for the market price of our securities to decline; (16) the risk that the Business Combination disrupts current plans and operations of our business as a result of consummation of the transactions described herein; (17) the risk that our significant increased expenses and administrative burdens as a public company could have an adverse effect on our business, financial condition and results of operations, and (18) other risks and uncertainties identified in the Registration Statement (No. 333-265952), as amended, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), relating to the Business Combination, including those under “Risk Factors” therein, and in other filings with the SEC made by Near. Near cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Readers are referred to the most recent reports filed with the SEC by KludeIn and Near. Near does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, subject to applicable law.

Near Intelligence Holdings Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in $, except per share data and share count)
 
As of December 31

2022

2021

 
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents

16,599,897

 

8,839,402

 

Restricted cash

44,398,144

 

110,925

 

Marketable securities

 

260,417

 

Short term investments

 

1,111,483

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $3,417,845, and $2,073,836 as of December 31, 2022 and 2021

26,011,486

 

16,759,840

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

4,963,268

 

2,250,303

 

Total current assets

91,972,795

 

29,332,370

 

 
Property and equipment, net

4,658,579

 

8,733,023

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

4,038,350

 

2,700,886

 

Goodwill

61,994,758

 

62,387,725

 

Intangible assets, net

10,689,108

 

11,516,398

 

Other assets

2,882,015

 

3,103,744

 

Total assets

176,235,605

 

117,774,146

 

 
Liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ deficit
 
Current liabilities:
Current portion of long-term borrowings

2,783,060

 

7,785,066

 

Accounts payable

9,992,164

 

9,033,635

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

20,004,468

 

7,267,190

 

Operating lease liabilities

936,685

 

563,862

 

Total current liabilities

33,716,377

 

24,649,753

 

 
Long-term borrowings, less current portion

85,563,588

 

10,685,089

 

Long-term operating lease liabilities

3,299,259

 

2,223,501

 

Warrant liabilities

16,765,776

 

5,376,932

 

Other liabilities

731,100

 

190,521

 

Total liabilities

140,076,100

 

43,125,796

 

 
Redeemable convertible preferred stock
Redeemable convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 307,299.000 shares authorized; 307,298.151 and 307,298.151 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively; redemption amount of $253,045,305 and $253,045,305 as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

207,417,237

 

207,417,237

 

 
Stockholders’ deficit
Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 192,701.000 shares authorized; 77,057.894 and 71,963.894 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021 respectively.

8

 

7

 

Additional paid-in-capital

70,900,679

 

4,399,815

 

Accumulated deficit

(240,787,341

)

(136,369,447

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,371,078

)

(799,262

)

Total stockholders’ deficit

(171,257,732

)

(132,768,887

)

 
Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ deficit

176,235,605

 

117,774,146

 

 
Near Intelligence Holdings Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in $, except per share data and share count)
 

Three months ended December

Year ended December 31

(Unaudited)

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

Revenue

15,281,249

 

14,582,814

 

59,745,771

 

45,320,675

 

Costs and expenses:
Cost of revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization shown separately)(1)

4,577,999

 

4,309,084

 

18,667,419

 

12,918,041

 

Product and technology(1)

5,629,840

 

4,944,529

 

27,254,765

 

16,718,467

 

Sales and marketing(1)

5,105,385

 

4,220,100

 

23,508,921

 

10,731,042

 

General and administrative(1)

7,693,607

 

5,251,860

 

74,361,222

 

14,400,851

 

Depreciation and amortization

2,699,930

 

2,378,110

 

9,818,985

 

8,230,623

 

Total costs and expenses

25,706,761

 

21,103,683

 

153,611,312

 

62,999,024

 

Operating loss

(10,425,512

)

(6,520,869

)

(93,865,541

)

(17,678,349

)

Interest expense, net

3,089,978

 

795,016

 

6,158,784

 

2,667,400

 

Changes in fair value of warrant liabilities

1,146,413

 

2,257,075

 

(790,693

)

1,540,895

 

Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net

5,847,272

 

 

5,157,364

 

(707,164

)

Other income, net

(29,473

)

(95,215

)

(668,731

)

(429,237

)

Loss before income tax expense

(20,479,702

)

(9,477,745

)

(103,722,265

)

(20,750,243

)

Income tax expense

289,258

 

102,279

 

499,167

 

305,356

 

 
Net loss attributable to Near Intelligence Holdings Inc.

(20,768,960

)

(9,580,024

)

(104,221,432

)

(21,055,599

)

Accretion to preferred stock redemption value

 

 

 

(13,463,002

)

Net loss attributable to common stockholders

(20,768,960

)

(9,580,024

)

(104,221,432

)

(34,518,601

)

 
Net loss attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

(20,768,960

)

(9,580,024

)

(104,221,432

)

(34,518,601

)

Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

-183.72

 

-133.12

 

-1076.28

 

-539.42

 

Weighted-average number of shares outstanding used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

113,044

 

71,964

 

96,835

 

63,992

 

 
 
(1) Includes stock based compensation expense as follows :
Cost of revenue

40,901

 

 

896,511.00

 

 

Product and technology

651,256

 

10,590

 

5,892,394.00

 

(98,487.00

)

Sales and marketing

779,781

 

3,774

 

4,998,640.00

 

10,217.00

 

General and administrative

230,336

 

33,339

 

54,687,484.00

 

165,290.00

 

 
Near Intelligence Holdings Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in $, except per share data and share count)
 
Year ended December 31

2022

2021

Cash flows from operating activities :
Net loss

(104,221,432

)

(21,055,599

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization

9,818,985

 

8,230,623

 

Stock based compensation

66,475,029

 

77,020

 

Gain on extinguishment of debt

(663,092

)

(1,173,744

)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

5,820,456

 

466,580

 

Changes in fair value of warrant liabilities

(790,693

)

1,540,895

 

Allowance for credit losses on trade receivables and write off

1,400,885

 

72,577

 

In kind consideration of strategic investment

 

(1,500,000

)

Amortization of debt discount due to warrants

1,602,100

 

1,121,747

 

Other

1,301,166

 

126,513

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable

(16,631,361

)

(1,615,519

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(1,035,084

)

(516,776

)

Operating lease right-of-use assets

(1,411,335

)

(1,200,696

)

Other assets

207,873

 

(350,717

)

Accounts payable

2,828,401

 

(7,286,199

)

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

6,461,880

 

248,520

 

Operating lease liabilities

1,528,589

 

1,237,852

 

Other liabilities

564,168

 

(19,675

)

Net cash used in operating activities

(26,743,465

)

(21,596,598

)

 
Cash flows from investing activities :
Additions to property and equipment

(302,493

)

(259,258

)

Asset acquisition (note 9)

(784,237

)

 

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

 

171,286

 

Proceeds from sale of marketable securities

258,621

 

338,242

 

Purchase of short term investments

 

(1,085,430

)

Proceeds from sale of short term investments

1,066,792

 

 

Purchase of strategic investment

 

(500,000

)

Advance to related party (note 28)

(1,777,675

)

 

Purchase of promissory note (note 6)

(686,690

)

 

Cash acquired in purchase of business

 

2,707,863

 

 
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(2,225,682

)

1,372,703

 

 
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of issuance costs

115,292,120

 

14,842,627

 

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

25,836

 

60,562

 

Proceeds from short term borrowing from related party (note 28)

2,213,493

 

 

Repayment of short term borrowing from related party (note 28)

(118,633

)

 

Cash distributed to stockholders as part of reorganization

(538,556

)

 

Repayments of debt

(35,674,154

)

(6,693,137

)

 
Net cash provided by financing activities

81,200,106

 

8,210,052

 

 
Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(183,245

)

(487,180

)

 
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

52,047,714

 

(12,501,023

)

 
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

8,950,327

 

21,451,350

 

 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period

60,998,041

 

8,950,327

 

 
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
Cash paid for income taxes

429,546

 

210,079

 

Cash paid for interest on borrowings

2,328,597

 

1,692,341

 

 
Non-cash investing and financing activities
Redeemable convertible preferred stock issued in connection with an acquisition

 

69,339,742

 

Accretion of redeemable convertible preferred stock

 

13,463,002

 

In kind consideration of strategic investment

 

1,500,000

 

In kind consideration for assets acquisition

3,808,099

 

 

Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations

1,917,196

 

 

 

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Marc P. Griffin

ICR, Inc for Near

IR@near.com

Media Contact:
Kat Harwood

PR@near.com

