NCPERS Plans to Expand Strategic Alliances, Membership Offerings with New Hire Bridget Early

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NCPERS–The National Conference on Public Employee Retirement Systems (NCPERS) has named Bridget Early as its new Director of Membership and Strategic Alliances.

With more than 15 years of experience advancing the priorities of public pensions and labor groups, Early is uniquely in tune with the needs of the public pension community. In her new role, she will oversee NCPERS’ membership recruitment and retention efforts to enhance the depth and breadth of the trade association’s engagement with current members and prospects. She will also liaise with state coalitions—composed of public plan stakeholders—and public plans to ensure commonality of interest and pursuit of shared goals.

Most recently, Early served as the Executive Director of the National Public Pension Coalition, where she executed strategic campaigns across 20 states. Her work cultivating partnerships and developing a robust communications portfolio increased the organization’s capacity for influencing policymakers and educating the press.

“Throughout my career I’ve developed a deep understanding of the positive impact of public pensions—from infusing communities with tax revenue to supporting the retention of talented public servants—and I’m thrilled to continue my work in this space with NCPERS. I’m looking forward to strengthening the organization’s membership base and continuing to advocate with and on behalf of public pensions,” said Early.

To further support the organization’s membership recruitment, retention, and engagement efforts, Destini Striggles has also joined NCPERS as the Member Services Coordinator this week. Most recently, she served as Membership Services Associate at the National Institute on Retirement Security.

Commenting on the two new hires, Executive Director and Counsel Hank Kim said, “Bridget and Destini are both important additions to the NCPERS team as we continue to optimize our membership offerings to best serve public pensions and stakeholders. I’m looking forward to working with them to enhance the membership experience, develop new strategic partnerships, and expand NCPERS’ reach at state and local levels.”

About NCPERS

The National Conference on Public Employee Retirement Systems (NCPERS) is the largest trade association for public sector pension funds, representing approximately 500 funds throughout the United States and Canada. It is a unique non-profit network of public trustees, administrators, public officials, and investment professionals who collectively manage more than $4 trillion in pension assets. Founded in 1941, NCPERS is the principal trade association working to promote and protect pensions by focusing on advocacy, research and education, including online learning, for the benefit of public sector pension stakeholders.

