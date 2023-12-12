NBC News Correspondent Jacob Ward to Moderate Forum on Safeguarding AI Hosted by Secretary Janet Napolitano, the Center for Security in Politics at the University of California, Berkeley, and Digimarc

BERKELEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GenAI–Jacob Ward, NBC News correspondent, will moderate the January 22 public forum on “Safeguarding the Development of Artificial Intelligence” hosted by the Center for Security in Politics. The public forum panel discussion will cover the impact of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) on election security at the start of a highly contentious election year, issues of digital content authenticity and misinformation, as well as threats to copyright ownership and intellectual property posed by GenAI. As a correspondent for NBC News, Ward covers the intersection of technology, human behavior, and social change for Nightly News, the TODAY Show, and MSNBC.





To register and learn more about the public forum on “Safeguarding the Development of Artificial Intelligence” see below.

WHO:

WHAT: In anticipation of the 2024 election cycle, and as a component of the Summit on AI, Secretary Janet Napolitano will host a public forum discussion titled “Safeguarding the Development of Artificial Intelligence” that will focus on the complex challenges and questions posed by the proliferation of Generative AI, as well as the need for cross-sector collaboration to effectively address the threats posed by this revolutionary technology.

WHEN: 4:30 – 6:00 PM on January 22, 2024

WHERE: Banatao Auditorium University of California, Berkeley Sutardja Dai Hall, Berkeley, CA 94720

ATTEND:

To attend, RSVP here.

Learn more by visiting our website.

For members of the press that would like to attend, please RSVP by emailing the media contacts listed above.

About Berkeley:

The Goldman School of Public Policy:



The Goldman School of Public Policy at UC Berkeley is a graduate school that prepares students for careers in public leadership and undertakes world-class research that addresses the most urgent issues of our time, including climate change, emerging technologies, democracy, national security, criminal justice, and poverty.

The Center for Security in Politics:



The Center for Security in Politics (CSP) supports research, curriculum, and convenings that bring students, academics, and leading political practitioners together to address critical global risks, to translate research and analysis into actionable solutions for policymakers, thought leaders and elected officials, and to train a diverse generation of security professionals for careers in public service.

About Digimarc:

Digimarc is a global leader in product digitization. A pioneer in digital watermarks, Digimarc connects every physical and digital item to a digital twin that enables the capture of product data, records events and interactions, and supports powerful new automations. Trusted to deter counterfeiting of global currency for more than 20 years, Digimarc is also recognized for ensuring product authenticity, improving plastics recycling, and more, with a commitment to promoting a prosperous, safer, and more sustainable world. In 2023, Digimarc was named to the Fortune 2023 Change the World list and honored as a 2023 Fast Company World Changing Ideas finalist. See more at digimarc.com.

Contacts

Media Contacts:

Vanessa Martini



[email protected]

Susan Baldwin



[email protected]

509.939.1137