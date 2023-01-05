Navitor, Inc., Acquires Epoly Corporation, Expanding FolderWorks’ Product Assortment

NORTH MANKATO, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#folders—FolderWorks, a Navitor, Inc., company, has reached an agreement to acquire Epoly Corporation. Headquartered in Naples, Florida, Epoly provides custom-imprinted folders, envelopes, folios and other document organization products to the promotional marketing industry. All of Epoly’s products are manufactured from durable, moisture-resistant and recyclable polypropylene.

“We’re thrilled because Epoly Corporation is so well known in the industry for their product selection as well as their printing and production quality,” says Rick Roddis, business unit president for Navitor. “It’s also a natural product extension for us. FolderWorks serves the same marketplace but is focused on paper-based folders and folios. By teaming up with Epoly, FolderWorks can now offer customers an entirely new range of products that provide the durability and weather-resistant performance of polypropylene.”

The business will operate under the Epoly Corporation name, capitalizing on its substantial brand equity in the promotional marketing industry. It will also continue to be managed by Tony Milcarsky, founder of Epoly Corporation. “I can’t wait to partner with Navitor,” says Milcarsky. “Navitor’s expertise and resources will assist in the continued growth of the Epoly brand and the alignment with FolderWorks is a perfect fit. We’re excited about the future.”

About Navitor

Navitor, Inc., is part of Taylor Corporation which is a global graphic communications company headquartered in North Mankato, Minnesota, and employs more than 10,000 client-driven experts. Taylor has operations spanning 32 U.S. states and eight countries. More information is available at www.Taylor.com.

