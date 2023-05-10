Nationwide’s Dedication to Customer Experience Excellence Earns Acclaimed DALBAR Award

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nationwide has once again staked its claim as a customer service powerhouse by ensuring customers receive top tier service at each touchpoint of interaction. The firm has garnered its fourth consecutive DALBAR Customer Experience Excellence award.

“Top of mind for Nationwide is ensuring that regardless of the path taken to connect with the firm, the result is a delighted customer. This is evidenced by the laser focus on making ongoing improvements to the already highly positive service experience,” remarked Shelley Eramo, Director at DALBAR.

“Earning this recognition from DALBAR affirms our ongoing commitment to plan sponsors and participants delivered by our superior team and innovative technology,” said Eric Stevenson, president of Nationwide Retirement Solutions. “As retirement savers weather the impacts of market volatility and inflation, we remain committed to delivering award-winning service and support for our customers in whatever way they prefer to work with us.”

DALBAR is the leading industry expert for evaluating customer service experiences. The Customer Experience Excellence Award collates channel-specific expertise to identify companies that holistically provide a superior standard of care.

DALBAR awards are recognized in the financial community as the standard of excellence and this award is based on a year-long audit of channels which collectively comprise most customer interactions. Nationwide’s eligibility for this award was the result of excellence in service via its retirement contact center, private-sector web portal, public-sector portal, and mobile apps and websites. All of these interactions met or exceeded DALBAR’s stringent award criteria.

About DALBAR

An independent third-party expert, providing audits, evaluations, ratings, and due diligence, DALBAR certifications are the mark of excellence in the financial services community.

About Nationwide

Nationwide, a Fortune 100 company based in Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest and strongest diversified insurance and financial services organizations in the United States. Nationwide is rated A+ by both A.M. Best and Standard & Poor’s. An industry leader in driving customer-focused innovation, Nationwide provides a full range of insurance and financial services products including auto, business, homeowners, farm and life insurance; public and private sector retirement plans, annuities, mutual funds and ETFs; excess & surplus, specialty and surety; pet, motorcycle and boat insurance. For more information, visit www.nationwide.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

For more information visit www.dalbar.com or contact us at info@DALBAR.com.

