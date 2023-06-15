National Day of Joy Survey Reveals That Seniors Believe It’s Never Too Late to Find True Love and a Desire for Companionship Led Nearly 30% to Try Dating Apps

Comfort Keepers® Commemorates Fifth Annual National ‘Day of Joy’ Holiday to Inspire Communities to Find and Embrace Joy Everyday

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Comfort Keepers®, a market-leading provider of uplifting home care for seniors and adults who need assistance, is celebrating its fifth annual National Day of Joy by sharing new insights from a national OnePoll survey that identified the top things that bring seniors joy. With a mission to “Elevate the Human Spirit” Comfort Keepers believes that people of all ages deserve a fulfilling life filled with joy and purpose. Celebrated on the last Wednesday in June (June 28, 2023), the National Day of Joy highlights the significance of finding joy to enhance overall physical, mental and emotional health.





“In our more than 25 years of caring for seniors our mission is to concentrate on celebrating life, joy and making sure our seniors live their lives to the fullest,” said Ramzi Abdine, Chief Executive Officer, Comfort Keepers, North America. “This National Day of Joy, we are encouraging people to ‘Live the Joy,’ by embracing as many fun, meaningful and memorable moments that give them the most joy and so that they continue to live full, rewarding lives.”

National 2023 ‘State of Joy’ Survey

As part of the National Day of Joy, Comfort Keepers conducted a survey that polled seniors on their perspectives about what brings them the most joy, including specific activities that bring them happiness and joy every day. The survey was conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Comfort Keepers from May 8-May 11, 2023, and polled 2,000 Americans aged 65+. Highlights from the survey are outlined below:

Seniors Are Seeking Companionship

When it comes to creating joyous moments, seniors want to share them with others, both in person and online. In fact, they find the most joy in connecting with family and friends more so than activities like enjoying a book or a TV show, and even over their hobbies.

The top three things that make seniors happy are family (71%), friends (49%) and good weather (26%).

Companionship remains important for finding joy, as nearly three-fourths (73%) of seniors believe that it’s never too late in life to find your true love, and with more than a quarter (26%) admitting to having tried a dating app.

A whopping 63% of seniors use social media every day and one-in-four (25%) believe that the life advice they share can go viral.

When it comes to starting over again, three-quarters (77%) of seniors say if they could go back in time, they would choose the same life partner again.

Seniors Find Joy in Reconnecting with Their Younger Years

Reminiscing about past moments of joy from when they were in their twenties is top of mind with today’s seniors.

Two-thirds (66%) of seniors are open to wearing fashion trends of yesteryear, like bell bottoms (27%), with one in five (21%) loving the style of the 1970’s, and more than a quarter (26%) also citing it as the best decade for entertainment.

Stemming from their love of 1970’s entertainment, the top three rock bands that seniors listen to are the Beatles (47%), the Beach Boys (45%), and the Rolling Stones (38%).

As seniors’ pearls of wisdom come from their youth, more than three-fourths (86%) of them would go back in time if they could, to make better decisions (57%), spend more time with loved ones (46%), and relive all of their happiest moments (31%).

“Many things can change as we get older, but finding joy in both familiar and new activities in life remains a wonderful constant,” said Sherri Snelling, corporate gerontologist, author and spokesperson for Comfort Keepers. “We can all take a page from the older generation by reflecting on what already brings us joy while remaining open to trying something new. Stepping outside your comfort zone can create happy surprises, delight and a sense of accomplishment. When we focus on activities that bring energy, effort and enjoyment, it has both immediate and future rewards to improve our well-being. Bringing joy into your life is one of the best things you can do to live happier, healthier and longer.”

The holiday comes at the time when Comfort Keepers is commemorating 25 years of bringing hope, joy and purpose to seniors, families and communities nationwide. The company’s nationwide network of caregivers, also known as “Comfort Keepers,” delivers uplifting support to seniors on this day – and every day. Comfort Keepers has made it their mission to not only help today’s seniors thrive and find joy, but also to invest, inspire and nurture the caregivers who care for them.

The National Day of Joy will be celebrated in locations nationwide where Comfort Keepers has a presence and will include both virtual and local celebrations and various social media extensions to help local communities inspire joy. For more information about the National Day of Joy or Comfort Keepers services, visit www.ComfortKeepers.com.

About Comfort Keepers®

For 25 years, Comfort Keepers® has been Elevating the Human SpiritSM through its in-home care network for seniors and other adults by empowering them to maintain their independence and realize joy in the everyday moments. Comfort Keepers is a division of Sodexo, the global leader in services that improve Quality of Life. Sodexo serves 100 million consumers each day in 67 countries, through its unique combination of On-site Services, Benefits and Rewards Services and Personal and Home Services. Comfort Keepers operates a franchise network that has grown to more than 700 locations around the world. In addition to providing services that focus on health care and senior markets, Sodexo’s integrated offerings encompass more than 45 years of experience in reception, safety, maintenance and cleaning, foodservices, facilities and equipment management, and concierge services. In 2023, Comfort Keepers has been named a Great Place to Work® certified company. For more information, visit ComfortKeepers.com.

