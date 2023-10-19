Natera Recognized on U.S. News & World Report’s 2024 Best Companies to Work for in Healthcare Ranking

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA testing, today announced that it has been named by U.S. News & World Report as one of the best companies to work for in healthcare.





Natera was ranked among 349 companies across 20 fields of work on factors contributing to job seekers’ decision-making when choosing a workplace that best meets their needs in their industries of interest. In healthcare specifically, Natera earned a spot on the industry list alongside companies across different elements of healthcare operations and services, including biotechnology, life sciences, pharmaceuticals, and hospital operations.

“ At Natera, we are committed to fostering a positive workplace environment where employees can learn from one another, further develop in their careers, and continue to thrive – all while contributing to our very important mission,” said Steve Chapman, chief executive officer of Natera. “ Natera is a great place to work because of our extremely talented employees, and we are proud to earn a spot on this list alongside so many esteemed companies across different dimensions of healthcare.”

This new recognition by U.S. News expands on the general 2023-2024 U.S. News Best Companies to Work For list by looking at how companies measure up to the expectations of their employees within their respective industries. The rankings take into account quality of pay, work-life balance, and opportunities for professional development and advancement by industry.

To calculate the U.S. News Best Companies to Work For by Industry lists, U.S. News only considered companies that were a part of the Russell 3000 index as of June 2023 and scored in the top 20% of their industry. Additionally, U.S. News required each company to have a minimum of 75 Glassdoor reviews written between 2020-2022 and grouped companies according to the Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB) used by the FTSE Russell.

