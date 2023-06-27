Naspers Limited: Distribution of Integrated Annual Report 2023, Dividend and Publication of B-BBEE Annual Compliance Certificate

Distribution of integrated annual report

CAPE TOWN, South Africa–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Naspers Limited (“Naspers”) (JSE: NPN): Shareholders are advised that the company’s integrated annual report and annual financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2023 will be available on the company’s website www.naspers.com, Tuesday 27 June 2023.

The notice, together with the proxy form, of the virtual annual general meeting will be distributed to shareholders at a later date and in accordance with the South African Companies Act 71 of 2008, as amended. The annual general meeting is expected to be held at 14:00 on Thursday 24 August 2023.

Dividend

Further to the summarised consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2023 as released on SENS and the company’s website www.naspers.com, the Prosus N.V. board has recommended that, in total, its shareholders receive a distribution of a gross amount of approximately €175m which represents an increase of approximately 7% for free-float shareholders. Subject to the requisite approval by Prosus shareholders being obtained, a dividend will be paid by Naspers in relation to the Naspers N ordinary shares and A ordinary shares from the amount that Naspers receives from Prosus, in accordance with the rights attaching to the shares as set out in the Naspers memorandum of incorporation. The Naspers dividends will be paid in South African rand. Given the weakening of the rand against the euro, the expected year-on-year increase in the dividends is higher than in the recent past.

The board of Naspers intends to declare the dividend as soon as practicable.

Publication of B-BEE annual compliance certificate

Shareholders are further advised that Naspers’s annual compliance certificate for the 2023 financial year in terms of section 13G(2) of the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act has been published and is also available on the Company’s website, www.naspers.com

About Naspers

Established in 1915, Naspers has transformed itself to become a global consumer internet company and one of the largest technology investors in the world. Through Prosus, the group operates and invests globally in markets with long-term growth potential, building leading consumer internet companies that empower people and enrich communities. Prosus has its primary listing on Euronext Amsterdam, and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and Naspers is the majority owner of Prosus.

In South Africa, Naspers is one of the foremost investors in the technology sector and is committed to building its internet and ecommerce companies. These include Takealot, Mr D Food, Superbalist, Autotrader, Property24 and PayU, in addition to Media24, South Africa’s leading print and digital media business.

Naspers has a primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (NPN.SJ) and a secondary listing on the A2X Exchange (NPN.AJ) in South Africa and a level 1 American Depository Receipt (ADR) programme which trades on an over-the-counter basis in the US.

Naspers Labs

In 2019, Naspers Labs, a youth development programme designed to transform and launch South Africa’s unemployed youth into economic activity, was launched. Naspers Labs focuses on digital skills and training, enabling young people to pursue tech careers.

Response to Covid-19

Naspers contributed R1.5 billion of emergency aid to support the South African government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This contribution consisted of R500 million towards the Solidarity Fund and R1 billion worth of PPE sourced and distributed to South Africa’s front-line healthcare workers. In addition, Naspers contributed R6.9 million to the Nelson Mandela Foundation’s EachOne FeedOne programme to support families who COVID-19 has impacted with meals for a year.

