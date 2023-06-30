NACD North Texas Announces New Chapter Officers and Board Members for 2023–2024

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The NACD North Texas Chapter, the advocate for the profession of directorship, today announced the election of new officers and board members for 2023–2024, effective July 1, 2023.





New Officers

Ray Hemmig has been elected as board chair of the NACD North Texas Chapter. He is the founder/chair of Retail & Restaurant Growth Capital and Hemmig Investments, which for over 25 years have been involved as an investor and board member in dozens of consumer-facing business entities in Texas, the U.S. and abroad, including Snappy Salads and the PGA Tour Superstore. He is on the executive board of The University of Texas at Dallas (UTD), where he founded the Center for Retail Innovation and Strategy Excellence (RISE)—focusing on the STEM side of the retail industry—and chairs the RISE advisory board. He is a guest lecturer on corporate governance at the Naveen Jindal School of Management at UTD and is the past chair of the school’s dean’s council. Hemmig was named “Independent Director of the Year” by Ernst & Young, the Dallas Business Journal and the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) in 2017; and he was honored with membership in the Beta Gamma Sigma, the international business honors society, at UTD in 2018.

“It is an honor to be in the chair role for the NACD North Texas Chapter’s board of terrific corporate board leaders and our amazing chapter partner sponsors,” Hemmig said. “I want to thank our outgoing chair — Margot Carter — for her leadership this past year and helping our North Texas Chapter continue to excel in promoting professional director level education for our over 1,000 members in North Texas through interesting, timely, and relevant programs and events. Margot raised the bar for our North Texas Chapter with her outstanding leadership style, and with her help and our hardworking committee chairs and board members, I hope to continue that upward trajectory.”

Renee Arrington will serve as board vice chair. Arrington is president and chief operating officer of Pearson Partners International, a retained search firm nationally ranked by Forbes magazine. Arrington serves on the Pearson Partners board of directors and as vice chair of the Americas on the board of IIC Partners, a top 10 global executive search network of which Pearson Partners is a member firm. In 2018, Arrington was recognized by her industry through the Association of Executive Search & Leadership Consultants receiving the Commitment to the Community Award. She was also recognized in 2018 as a C-Suite Award Winner by the Fort Worth Business Press. In 2021, she was named one of the most powerful business leaders in North Texas by D CEO and honored with the HMG Strategy Global Leadership Institute Award.

Todd Murray will continue to serve as secretary. A partner at Foley & Lardner LLP, he serves as a vice president of the firm’s securities enforcement and litigation practice. Murray focuses his practice on securities litigation, director and officer fiduciary duty and corporate governance disputes, litigation involving complex accounting, accounting fraud, financial issues and energy-related matters.

Bill Buechele will continue to serve as treasurer. Buechele retired from Deloitte & Touche where he led the North Texas Deloitte growth enterprise services group overseeing assurance, tax and advisory services. Buechele had prior leadership roles in the NACD North Texas Chapter before his selection as treasurer.

New Board Members

New board members include Gregg Ballew and Jill Lampert.

Gregg Ballew is executive director of the Institute for Excellence in Corporate Governance and a professor of practice at the Naveen Jindal School of Management at The University of Texas at Dallas. He joined UT Dallas after a 38-year career in the financial services business. Ballew has served on numerous boards over his career, and he currently serves as a director of the CFA Society Dallas/Fort Worth, Dallas Symphony Association (audit committee chair), and the Claridge Homeowners Association. He also serves on the gift planning advisory council at UT Dallas, the advisory board of Deep Vellum Books, and as a lifetime honorary director of The Senior Source. He is a member of the CFA Institute.

Jill W. Lampert is the chief financial and administrative officer of NGP, a premier investment franchise in the energy industry. Founded in 1988, NGP has aggregate cumulative capital of over $20 billion and has invested in over 400 transactions throughout the energy sector. She is a member of the firm’s executive committee, investment committee, compliance committee and environmental, social and governance committee. Lampert currently serves on the University of Texas at Austin Kay Bailey Hutchison Energy Center for Business, Law and Policy executive council as well as the UT Austin McCombs School of Business dean’s corporate advisory council. Lampert is actively involved in several financial, private equity and energy organizations, and she is a frequent panelist and lecturer at industry functions. Lampert was awarded “Oil and Gas Investor’s 25 Most Influential Women in Energy in 2019” by Hart Energy, “2022 Dallas 500 for C-Suite Chief Financial Officers” by D CEO magazine, “2018 CFO of the Year for an Upstream Company” by D CEO magazine and “2012 CFO of the Year” by the Dallas Business Journal.

Current NACD North Texas Board members also include Margot Carter; Tracey Doi; Donna Epps, sponsorship committee co-chair; Beth Garvey; Shane Goodwin, programs committee co-chair; Bella Goren, nominating/governance committee co-chair; Lou Grabowsky; Yon Jorden; Selena La Croix; Tom Leppert, nominating/governance committee co-chair; John Mahalik, membership engagement committee co-chair; Bobby Majumder; Derek McClain; Anne Motsenbocker; Cynthia Pharr-Lee, membership engagement committee co-chair; Pat Priest; Don Robillard; Mark Sinclair, sponsorship committee co-chair; Jim Skinner; Peggy Vaughan; and Debra von Storch, programs committee co-chair.

About NACD North Texas

NACD North Texas provides a forum for NACD members to exchange knowledge and discuss leading boardroom practices in the Dallas and Fort Worth area. NACD’s 20+ chapters enhance the value of NACD membership by providing directors with a forum to address governance challenges to elevate their board’s performance. Members enjoy peer-to-peer dialogue about critical boardroom issues such as cyber risk, CEO succession planning, activism, and leadership. To learn more about NACD North Texas, please visit northtexas.nacdonline.org.

About NACD

For more than 40 years, the National Association of Corporate Directors has been on the leading edge of corporate governance, setting standards of excellence that have elevated board performance. NACD arms today’s directors with insights and education that drive their mission forward while preparing a new generation of boardroom leaders to meet tomorrow’s biggest challenges. NACD is a community of more than 22,000 directors driven by a common purpose: to be trusted catalysts of economic opportunity and positive change — in businesses and in the communities they serve. To learn more about NACD, visit www.nacdonline.org.

