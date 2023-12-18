NACD New England honors Waters Corp. and Devoted Health as Public and Private Company “Boards of the Year”

David Roux receives Lifetime Achievement Award newly named for the late R. Robert Popeo; Ron O’Hanley and Bob Rivers honored for leadership





BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$BSX #NACD–The National Association of Corporate Directors New England Chapter (NACDNE) today announced its “Director of the Year” honorees to be celebrated at a Boston gala event on April 24, 2024.

The boards of directors of Waters Corp. (NYSE: WAT) and Devoted Health are being honored as, respectively, the Public and Private Company Boards of the Year. Waters, based in Milford, Mass., is a global leader in analytical instruments and software for the life, materials, food, and environmental sciences. Devoted Health, of Waltham, Mass., is an all-in-one healthcare company for Medicare beneficiaries, delivering health insurance, access to high quality medical care, and a world-class service experience.

David J. Roux, founder and co-managing partner at BayPine Capital and former chairman and co-CEO of Silver Lake, is receiving NACDNE’s Lifetime Achievement Award, which beginning this year has been named the R. Robert Popeo Award for Lifetime Achievement in honor of the late NACDNE chairman and president and longtime chairman of the Mintz law firm. Roux is currently a member of the board of Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE: BSX) and chair of the board of privately held Bristol Seafoods.

Also being honored by NACDNE are State Street Corp. (NYSE: STT) CEO Ron O’Hanley with the Leadership in Corporate Governance Award. Eastern Bank CEO Bob Rivers will receive the Myra H. Kraft Award for Non-Profit Leadership.

NACDNE Chair Beth Boland, former Chair of the Securities Enforcement and Litigation Group at Foley & Lardner LLP, stated, “On behalf of the entire NACDNE board, I want to congratulate the boards of Waters Corporation and Devoted Health, Ron O’Hanley, and Bob Rivers for all the ways they embody excellence in corporate leadership.’’

“As we also honor David Roux’s lifetime of achievement in business, technology, and philanthropy, NACDNE is proud to rename this award in memory of Bob Popeo, our longtime president and chair, who always believed that businesses, at their best, serve both to promote the economy and to elevate the social good with integrity,’’ Boland added.

In naming the Waters Board of Directors as “Public Company Board of the Year”, NACDNE recognized the Board’s role in guiding the company through major leadership and governance transformations first announced in 2020, as well as Waters’ commitment to diversity and fresh perspectives to inform its strategic guidance and capital allocation. In naming Devoted Health the 2024 “Private Company Board of the Year,” NACDNE noted the caliber and diversity of the board and the company’s growth in the six years since its founding as it takes on the enormous challenge of making healthcare and medical insurance for seniors easier, more affordable, and more caring.

O’Hanley serves on the boards of Unum Corp., Beth Israel Lahey Health, ABL Space Systems, The Boston Foundation, The Ireland Funds, IYRS School of Technology and Trades, Syracuse University, WBUR, the Sustainable Markets Initiative, and the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston. He is also the Chair of the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce.

Rivers serves as the board chair of The Dimock Center, a Roxbury-based community health center, and is a Co-Chair of the Massachusetts Business Coalition for Early Childhood Education. He is a member of the executive committee of the Greater Boston Chamber, Massachusetts Business Roundtable, and The Lowell Plan. He also serves on the boards of Stonehill College and the New England Council and several advisory boards.

The NACDNE “Director of the Year” honorees will all be celebrated at a special gala event to be held at the Seaport Hotel in Boston on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

