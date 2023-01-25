Mythical Games Announces Launch of New Marketplace and Acquisition of DMarket

Making Mythical the Second-largest Blockchain Processor of Digital Assets behind Ethereum

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mythical Games, the next-generation gaming technology studio, has launched Mythical Marketplace 2.0 following the acquisition of marketplace tech start-up DMarket, as part of its continued commitment to innovation in gaming. The new marketplace is built on Mythical’s new layer 1 EVM blockchain and powered by the Mythos native ecosystem token, MYTH. The acquisition is a significant milestone for Mythical Games, with DMarket’s tech facilitating the most advanced trading platform for digital assets. It makes Mythical the world’s second-largest processor of digital assets on a distributed ledger after the Ethereum mainnet, as of December.

Mythical’s Marketplace 2.0 has fully integrated DMarket’s technology to feature principles of its blended payment gateway, featuring a powerful AML and anti-fraud protection system built on more than a decade of industry experience. Combined with Mythical’s expertise in gaming and digital assets, Marketplace 2.0 provides a frictionless user experience that enables peer-to-peer transactions and empowerment for gamers looking to participate in the play-and-own gaming economies of the future. The Mythical Chain has been live for six weeks, processing over 2 million transactions.

“We founded Mythical Games in 2018 with the idea of ushering in both the next generation of gaming and the next generation of gamers. Half a decade later, we’re continuing to do just that. Mythical’s Marketplace 2.0 was designed to not only enhance our platform but, more importantly, improve the player experience and set the standard for the future of gaming,” said John Linden, co-founder and CEO, Mythical Games. “All too often, developers tout features as ‘seamless’ and ‘integrated’ when discussing gaming or metaverse projects. In reality, these solutions are still very complicated and not made for gamers. But with these monumental steps forward, Mythical will provide users with an experience that delivers on both.”

Marketplace 2.0 will support NFL Rivals and Nitro Nation World Tour assets, with plans to expand to all Mythical titles on the Mythical Chain. Assets on the Mythical Chain will be entirely governed by smart contracts with both ownership and commerce logic enforced on a secure distributed digital ledger.

“The new horizons of the gaming space have always been the main focus for DMarket. We’re excited to become a part of Mythical Games’ work to reduce barriers to entry for innovative game developers and thriving new economies,” said Vlad Panchenko, co-founder and CEO of DMarket. “We share a vision of how the industry will evolve and how we all can contribute and bring more fun to the gaming community worldwide.”

DMarket’s office in Kyiv, Ukraine, becomes part of Mythical East, with its headquarters in Lisbon, Portugal. Its co-founders, Vlad Panchenko and Tamara Slanova, will become part of Mythical’s Executive leadership team, with a particular focus on building the best and easiest marketplace technology for the gaming industry.

DMarket has also adopted the Mythical Chain for its existing marketplace, which will continue to operate outside of the Mythical Marketplace. DMarket.com will retain the familiar experience with purchases in USD in the web experience; however, all trades are recorded on the Mythical Chain to provide full transparency to the community.

For more information on Mythical Games’ Marketplace 2.0, visit http://mythical.market.

About Mythical Platform

Mythical Platform can be added to pre-existing game economies or built into the design of a new game from the ground up, and enables management of digital asset trades, payments, users, and inventory management, making it possible for buyers and sellers of digital assets to transact confidently in an environment founded on transparency, security, trust and value. Mythical Marketplace provides seamless integration to game inventory and offers fraud protection, fee optimization, and soon asset bundling and buyer and seller pricing recommendations. Mythical partners will also have access to proprietary intelligence, market design and market intervention tools that enable easy and safe digital asset transactions.

About Mythical Games

Acknowledged by Forbes’ Disruptive Technology Companies to Watch in 2019 and Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas 2021, Mythical is a next-generation games technology company creating a gaming ecosystem by leveraging tradeable digital assets for tools that enable players, creators, artists, brands and game developers to become stakeholders and owners in new creator-focused game economies.

Led by gaming industry veterans, the team specializes in building games around player-owned economies and has helped develop major franchises, including Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Guitar Hero, DJ Hero, Marvel Strike Force and Skylanders.

About DMarket

DMarket is the biggest marketplace for trading gaming and esports digital assets. Based on the Newzoo report, it is also one of the top three blockchain-based marketplaces worldwide. The company was founded in 2017 by serial entrepreneurs Vlad Panchenko and Tamara Slanova. DMarket’s partners and customers include Darewise, GSC Game World, the Na’Vi esports team, Unity, Xsolla, and others.

