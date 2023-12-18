Mundial Media Appoints Gerardo (Gerry) Ramirez as Chief Growth Officer to Drive Expansion

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mundial Media, the first AI-enabled contextual marketing platform uniting multicultural voices, has announced the hiring of Gerardo (Gerry) Ramirez as Chief Growth Officer, who will focus on strategic initiatives including client partnerships, operational optimizations, and marketing.





As Chief Growth Officer, Ramirez brings extensive experience in digital advertising across publishers and agencies with a proven track record of scaling business operations. Through this role, he will spearhead strategic growth initiatives and lead Mundial Media through its new expansion phase by increasing awareness of CADMUS AI, the company’s AI-enabled contextual technology. His leadership will further solidify the company’s position as the only end-to-end contextual solution to reach multicultural audiences. Ramirez was previously the General Manager of H Code at My Code Media and a key figure in designing and executing the company’s overall growth strategy. He also oversaw the account management, marketing, and other operational teams. He holds a B.A. in Business Marketing from Loyola Marymount University.

“We are thrilled to welcome Gerry Ramirez as our Chief Growth Officer. His unique expertise in the digital media space, leadership, and strategic vision will prove pivotal in shaping Mundial Media’s growth trajectory,” said Tony Gonzalez, CEO of Mundial Media. “Gerry’s addition to our executive team exemplifies our company’s dedication to assembling a leadership team that authentically represents the audiences we serve.”

“Mundial Media’s approach to connecting with multicultural audiences resonates with me on a profound level. It’s not just a matter of moral integrity; it’s supported by compelling proprietary technology and a nuanced understanding of how authenticity plays a pivotal role in enhancing brand relevance,” said Ramirez. “Mundial Media’s technology empowers our brand and publisher partners to access a solution that possesses a profound understanding of the multicultural voices embedded within the content we represent. This capability opens doors to distinctive and nuanced prospects in the realms of media planning and delivery, integrated content, as well as research and insights.”

Mundial Media is the leading minority-owned contextual marketing platform that enables brands to connect authentically with multicultural audiences. Mundial Media was born out of the need for an end-to-end marketing platform that marries best-in-class multicultural learnings with a data-driven platform to create emotional connections. Mundial Media’s proprietary contextual engine, Cadmus AI, provides marketers with scale and reach that is culturally nuanced and differentiated. Given the market’s turn to privacy-first, Mundial Media targets audiences through first-party contextual technology rather than third-party cookies.

