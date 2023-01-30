Multiple Top-20 Pharmaceutical Companies Renew ZoomRx’s Promotional Effectiveness Tracking Solutions

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ZoomRx is pleased to announce that multiple top 20 pharmaceutical companies have renewed their Promotional Effectiveness Tracking studies with ZoomRx. As a data-driven consulting partner for the life sciences industry, ZoomRx helps companies make better decisions by providing advanced technology via primary market research (PMR) and analytical capabilities to track the effectiveness of their promotional efforts.

The renewal of these studies with ZoomRx demonstrates the continued trust and confidence that top pharmaceutical companies have in ZoomRx’s expertise and ability to provide valuable insights into their promotional efforts. By continuing to track and analyze the effectiveness of their promotional efforts with ZoomRx, these companies can gain valuable insights into what works and what doesn’t, and make necessary adjustments to improve their outreach and education efforts.

“We are very pleased that multiple top 20 pharmaceutical companies have renewed their Promotional Effectiveness Tracking studies with ZoomRx,” said Sriram Subramanian, CEO of ZoomRx. “Our unique technology, people capabilities, and industry benchmarks database help companies make better decisions and improve the effectiveness of their promotional efforts. We are proud to partner with these leading companies in key therapeutic areas such as oncology, immunology, cardiology, vaccines, neurology, and rare diseases, and we look forward to continuing to support their efforts to improve public health.”

Talking about the renewals “Using advanced technology and analytics to track the effectiveness of promotional efforts is a top priority for pharmaceutical manufacturers, and partnering with ZoomRx allows them to do just that. They are committed to using the insights from our study to continuously improve our outreach and education efforts, and to better serve the public health needs of our communities,” said Hayes Smith, the Chief Client Officer of ZoomRx

ZoomRx is proud to contribute to the ongoing success of our clients as they strive to help patients worldwide.

About ZoomRx

ZoomRx is a leading provider of customer engagement solutions for the pharmaceutical industry. Our technology helps our clients understand healthcare providers, patients, and other key stakeholders better. One of the key offerings is promotional effectiveness tracking services for the pharmaceutical industry. ZoomRx’s other solution also include patient chart audits, ATUs, Quick Turnaround studies and are often integrated. Through proprietary technology and an expert team, ZoomRx helps clients track and analyze the effectiveness of their customer engagement campaigns, providing valuable insights to drive growth.

