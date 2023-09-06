Multicultural Podcast Network Pod Digital Media Transforms Swanky Soho Rooftop Into a Live Podcast Activation During New York Fashion Week

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pod Digital Media (PDM), the first multicultural podcast agency network, today announced a live podcast activation during New York Fashion Week, powered by ORBIT®. The activation will feature live conversations hosted by “Ask Ashley the Podcast”.

On September 7th 2023, lifestyle socialites and cultural influencers will be a part of a collective experience that will have them engaged from start to finish, lighting up the stage with fresh perspectives and high-energy personalities. The activation will encompass immersive interaction, a pristine New York City Skyline backdrop, and unforgettable interactions with culture creatives and trendsetters.

“As a network that diligently delivers the multicultural audience at scale via pre roll, mid roll, and custom segment ads, producing an experiential component boost a personal connection between brands and the culturally relevant audience they cater to,” says Gary Coichy, Founder and CEO for Pod Digital Media.

The ORBIT® x Pod Digital Media activation will take place on September 7th, 2023, at a private location in Soho, NY.

About Pod Digital Media



Pod Digital Media (PDM), Headquartered in New York City, is the first multicultural podcast agency network and certified minority-owned small business. PDM exclusively serves podcasters and influencers with multicultural audiences, connecting them with blue-chip advertisers for long-term, seasonal, and special investments. PDM employs a multifaceted approach to reach primarily Black & Hispanic American audience segments through ad placement, custom podcast series, live podcast activations and experiential engagements delivering tangible results to brands.

