Multi-Platinum Recording Artist Kevin Griffin Releases Debut Business Book with Brown Books Publishing Group

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#betterthanezra—Kevin Griffin is a world-renowned recording artist, producer and #1 songwriter whose songs have been performed and recorded by artists such as Taylor Swift, Sugarland, Dierks Bently, Blondie, Train, Daughtry, Christina Perri, The Beach Boys, Meatloaf and many more. His album and song sales exceed 30 million copies and have been streamed over a billion times!

Griffin has been in the music business for nearly 30 years. When asked to give talks to organizations such as Live Nation, Disney and Nike on how he’s remained relevant, Griffin realized there are five practices he does daily to keep his edge in music. He outlines these steps in his debut creative-nonfiction book, The Greatest Song: Spark Creativity, Ignite Your Career, and Transform Your Life (Brown Books Publishing Group; on sale: April 25, 2023). With The Greatest Song, Griffin shares his successful method so anyone, anywhere, can continue growing and evolving in their career and life.

“For anyone wanting to stay competitive, successful and inspired not only in their career but also in their life.” —Peyton Manning, Former NFL Quarterback

“A must-read for those looking to boost innovation and inspire their creative journey, both personally and professionally.” —Panos A. Panay, President of the Recording Academy / GRAMMY Awards; Co-author of Two Beats Ahead: What Musical Minds Teach Us About Innovation

“I wish I had access to this work when I began my music career — I would have done some things much differently!” —Randy Travis, Seven-Time GRAMMY Award-Winning Recording Artist

“The constructive ideas regarding the importance of listening and putting the song ahead of the ego can help young songwriters avoid some of the pitfalls that have taken me a career to understand.” —Kevin Cronin, Lead Vocalist and Songwriter of REO Speedwagon

Kevin Griffin’s award-winning songwriting has landed multiple #1’s, including Howie Day’s “Collide” and Sugarland’s “Stuck Like Glue,” which became the 11th most downloaded country music song of all time. His rock band Better Than Ezra has occupied spots on Billboard’s “100 Greatest Alternative Songs of All Time” and “100 Greatest Alternative Artists of All Time.” Griffin’s musical prowess spans from artistry to leadership, singing it forward as a writer-in-residence at NYU’s Clive Davis School of Music and lecturing internationally on creativity to companies such as Google, Spotify, YPO/ WPO and Salesforce.

