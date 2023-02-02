Multi-Location Podiatric Practice Uses Weave to Increase Reviews by Over 400%

Weave Unify helped Advanced Foot and Ankle’s 13 offices streamline operations & grow the business

LEHI, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communications and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses, today announced that Advanced Foot & Ankle Center, the premier podiatry provider in Utah, has received over 1,900 Google reviews across their 13 offices since switching to Weave Unify while maintaining a 4.9/5 star rating. The increase in reviews has helped solidify Advanced Foot and Ankle Center as a leading and visible local provider, driving practice growth.





Advanced Foot and Ankle Center was looking for an all-in-one patient engagement software that would help them modernize their business to keep up with growth and continue scaling their patient base. Before becoming a Weave customer, Advanced Foot and Ankle Center’s technology decision-maker Shawn Thompson had pinpointed a key problem plaguing office staff as they grew and added locations – their phones never stopped ringing.

Using Weave’s Missed-Call Text, staff were able to start a conversation with every patient, regardless of how busy the office phones were, sending automated text messages when calls were missed. At the same time, they grew their patient base by driving 1,900 Google Reviews through automated text messages to each patient immediately after appointments.

“Weave has helped jumpstart and boost our Google reviews in a pretty big way,” Thompson said. “Before Weave, at our busiest office we had about 20-30 Google reviews, and being able to automate our review requests with Weave we are now sitting at 372 Google reviews with a 4.9/5 star rating just for that location. We have gotten a lot more patients because of those reviews and we are beating all of our competition because of the sheer number of reviews.”

Advanced Foot and Ankle Center has 13 offices across Utah. They are now able to communicate with more patients than ever with Weave’s Missed-Call Text feature. Even when their phone lines are completely busy, both potential and returning patients are sent text messages as soon as they reach an office’s voicemail and can start communicating with staff immediately.

“More and more multi-location practices are turning to Weave to help their business attract, retain and engage more patients,” said Brett White, Weave’s CEO. “We are thrilled about the growth that the Advanced Foot and Ankle Center offices have experienced while using our multi-location platform, Weave Unify, and we’re committed to helping more multi-location healthcare practices drive better patient experience with streamlined operations.”

Weave was named a Leader in G2’s 2023 Winter Report for Patient Relationship Management and Patient Engagement Software and the Best SMB Customer Relationship Management system by the Martech Breakthrough Awards. To learn more about Weave visit https://www.getweave.com/newsroom/.

