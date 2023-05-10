Muck Rack Partners with ICCO at Little Black Book & Friends Beach at Cannes Lions

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CannesLions—Muck Rack, the public relations management (PRM) platform, today announced its partnership with the International Communications Consultancy Organisation (ICCO) on Little Black Book & Friends Beach (LBB & Friends Beach) at this year’s Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity (Cannes Lions). A Cannes Lions fixture since 2009, LBB & Friends Beach brings together people from all over the global ad and PR industry for networking and features a bar and lounge space.

Muck Rack, along with ICCO, will offer content and commentary over the course of the week. Muck Rack will also be hosting meetings on the beach with guests and partners.

“Cannes Lions is the global stage for the PR industry to celebrate their best work and build essential relationships,” said Natan Edelsburg, Chief Partnerships Officer at Muck Rack. “Partnering with ICCO for the second year at Little Black Book & Friends Beach will help our mission of supporting the industry’s senior leaders.”

“Cannes continues to be an essential opportunity for agencies to showcase and celebrate excellent creative PR work. This exciting partnership with Muck Rack offers our members from around the world the opportunity to network, learn, be inspired, and raise visibility,” said Rob Morbin, Deputy Chief Executive at ICCO. “The prime location at Little Black Book & Friends Beach will see us sit alongside the best and brightest creatives across various communications disciplines. We look forward to seeing you on Croisette.”

LBB & Friends Beach is located at Plage Croisette Beach between Rado Beach Helen and Miramar Plage and will be open from June 20 to June 23 from 10:30am to 18:00pm CEST. ICCO’s welcome party for PR professionals will take place on June 19 at 18:00pm CEST. Muck Rack is also an official media supporter of Cannes Lions. Access to the LLB & Friends Beach is by invitation only.

