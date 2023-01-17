Muck Rack Names Bryan Hamblin Chief Revenue Officer

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#pr—Muck Rack, the Public Relations Management (PRM) platform that helps organizations find the right journalists to pitch, report on media coverage, and prove the value of their work, announced today that it has appointed Bryan Hamblin Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, Bryan will lead Muck Rack’s go-to-market strategy across its Sales and Customer Success teams. He will report to Muck Rack CEO and co-founder Greg Galant.

Bryan joins Muck Rack from decision intelligence company Sisu Data, where he served as Chief Revenue Officer, and was responsible for global revenue, including sales, solutions consulting, engineering, revenue operations, and customer success. During his tenure, Hamblin helped scale the company to the Series C stage.

Previously, he was Chief Sales Officer at Gainsight, a customer success and product experience software company, where he led the organization to record results and growth. He also served in a variety of revenue and strategy roles at Alfresco, ServiceSource, IBM and Hewlett Packard.

In making the announcement, Galant said, “Bryan is a proven and passionate leader who has been a catalyst for scaling founder-led companies like Muck Rack. Bryan will bring his results-driven approach and build on our remarkable momentum in recent years to grow our business and drive our mission to enable organizations to build trust, tell their stories and demonstrate the unique value of earned media.”

Muck Rack has seen rapid, profitable growth in recent years, with more than 300% revenue growth over the three-year period from 2019-2022. In 2022, it received its first institutional capital investment, a $180 million Series A minority investment from Susquehanna Growth Equity, and was named to the Inc. 5000, the list of fastest-growing private companies in America.

Bryan is a devoted mentor in the GirlsClub organization where he is committed to driving more diversity in sales and leadership roles. He holds a degree in Business Economics from UCLA and a Master of Business Administration from the Haas School of Business at UC Berkeley.

About Muck Rack

Muck Rack’s Public Relations Management (PRM) platform enables thousands of organizations including Google, International Rescue Committee, Pfizer, Golin, Zapier and Duolingo to build trust and tell their stories through earned media. Its media database curates hundreds of millions of data points to help PR teams find journalists, podcasters and content creators, generate coverage, monitor news and prove the value of their work. Journalists use Muck Rack’s free tools to showcase their portfolios, analyze news about any topic and measure the impact of their stories. Learn more at muckrack.com.

