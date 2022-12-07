Muck Rack Named to Inc.’s 2022 Best in Business List in Software as a Service Category

Public Relations Management Platform Recognized for Its Impact on the Journalism and PR Industries

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Muck Rack, the Public Relations Management (PRM) platform that helps organizations find the right journalists to pitch, report on media coverage, and prove the value of their work, announced yesterday that it is a winner in the Software as a Service category of Inc.’s third annual Best in Business list. Inc.’s Best in Business recognizes companies that have made an extraordinary impact in their fields and on society this year.

In recent years, Muck Rack has seen rapid, sustainable and profitable growth with a 75% year-over-year revenue increase in 2021. Earlier this year, it announced its first institutional capital investment, which is also the largest investment in PR tech to-date: a $180 million Series A investment from Susquehanna Growth Equity (SGE). This major milestone is a clear indicator of the impact Muck Rack has had on PR teams and the need for its services.

Dedicated to continuously increasing the value of its product and providing customers, journalists, and the broader industry with tools and insights for success, in the past year Muck Rack has also made key product enhancements, updated its monitoring and reporting capabilities for better accuracy, released five industry surveys, and shared data and insights from its platform and industry sources for free in a range of formats including the Muck Rack blog, virtual events, and newsletters.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by Inc.’s Best in Business as we’ve grown this company profitably over the course of 13 years,” said Greg Galant, cofounder and CEO of Muck Rack. “I am so proud of our team’s ability to innovate and provide our customers with the best tools and data to help them demonstrate the value of earned media as it becomes an integral part of the marketing mix.”

Muck Rack has had a major impact on the journalism and public relations industries since its inception in 2009. Founded by Greg Galant and Lee Semel as a tool to help journalists find each other on social media, the platform quickly gained traction with more than 10,000 journalists requesting to be added to the site in the first year. Since then, Muck Rack has grown in popularity among PR professionals and evolved into an industry-leading PRM platform, enabling thousands of organizations to build trust and tell their stories through earned media.

Rather than relying on quantitative criteria tied to sales or funding, Inc.’s editors reviewed the companies’ achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world. They then selected honorees in 55 different categories – from advertising to sustainability to retail, and more – and in age-based, revenue-based, size-based, and impact-based categories. The applicant pool was extremely competitive – a huge success for the companies honored in the list’s third year.

The full list of winners can be found at http://inc.com/best-in-business.

