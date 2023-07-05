Muck Rack Appoints First Ever Chief Marketing Officer

Lisa Landa to play a vital role in Muck Rack’s next phase of growth

Muck Rack, the public relations management platform (PRM) that enables organizations to find the right journalists to pitch, monitor and report on media coverage and prove the value of earned media, announced today it has appointed Lisa Landa as its first ever Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). As a key member of Muck Rack's executive leadership team, Landa will oversee the company's marketing organization, further advancing Muck Rack's unique value proposition in the industry.





Landa brings more than 30 years of experience in brand building, demand generation and product marketing for technology companies and has a proven track record of developing and implementing strategies that drive corporate growth and profitability.

“Lisa has an incredible track record of leading high-performing teams and implementing new and successful marketing programs,” said Gregory Galant, cofounder and CEO of Muck Rack. “Her leadership and expertise will play a critical role in driving Muck Rack’s next growth phase, building on our exceptional momentum and further positioning us as the go-to platform in the industry.”

Muck Rack has seen rapid, profitable growth in recent years and in 2022 received its first institutional investment in the form of a $180 million Series A minority investment from Susquehanna Growth Equity. Landa’s appointment comes at an exciting time as the company continues to drive growth and innovation in the PRM category, launching tools such as PressPal.ai, to help PR and communications professionals boost and demonstrate the value of earned media.

Prior to joining Muck Rack, Landa spent four years building a scale enterprise marketing growth engine at digital quality testing leader Applause. She started her career in public relations at Hill and Knowlton, and has held senior leadership positions at technology companies including Monotype, Arbor Networks, RSA Security and DynaTrace.

Landa, who will report to Galant, holds a Bachelor of Arts in Art and English from Williams College.

About Muck Rack

Muck Rack’s Public Relations Management (PRM) platform enables thousands of organizations, including Google, International Rescue Committee, Pfizer, Golin, Zapier and Duolingo, to build trust and tell their stories through earned media. Its media database curates hundreds of millions of data points to help PR teams find journalists, podcasters and content creators, generate coverage, monitor news and prove the value of their work. Journalists use Muck Rack’s free tools to showcase their portfolios, analyze news about any topic and measure the impact of their stories. Learn more at muckrack.com.

