Muck Rack and Keyhole Announce Strategic Partnership

Public Relations Management (PRM) platform adds social listening offering

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#pr—Muck Rack, the Public Relations Management (PRM) platform that enables organizations to build relationships with the media, manage crisis risk, and demonstrate PR’s impact on business outcomes, and Keyhole, an all-in-one social media analytics tool, today announced a strategic partnership that will enable Muck Rack customers to monitor competitor and industry trends and audience perception for their brands or clients across social media.





Muck Rack customers can elect to add Keyhole’s social listening capabilities to their Muck Rack subscription, which will monitor direct and indirect brand mentions, hashtags, influencers and keywords across Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, blogs and forum feeds, including Reddit. With thousands of active users, major brands, including McGraw Hill Education, Amazon, POLITICO and Billboard, have used Keyhole’s social listening tool to make informed strategy decisions.

“As the consumption of news on social media continues to increase, it is vital for PR professionals to gain insights into how their brand is perceived across social media. We also know from our 2023 State of PR research that more than 50% of PR professionals use social listening weekly or daily,” said Natan Edelsburg, Chief Partnerships Officer at Muck Rack. “Through this partnership, we’re able to deliver even greater value for our customers by providing them with insights that can help them spot a crisis before it arises, evaluate ongoing brand perception and inform strategy.”

Farhan Virji, Chief Executive Officer at Keyhole said, “At Keyhole, our mission is to empower businesses with the data and insights they need to thrive in the digital age, whether it’s to understand their brand reputation, or to stay apprised on topics that matter to them. This partnership will help the PR community harness the full potential of their online presence, and will give businesses an edge in understanding and engaging with their audiences like never before.”

Interested in learning more about Muck Rack? Set up a demo with a Muck Rack expert.

Interested in adding Keyhole to your Muck Rack subscription? Reach out to your account representative today.

About Muck Rack



Muck Rack is the Public Relations Management (PRM) platform that enables organizations to generate coverage, analyze and report on impact, and drive the efficiency and effectiveness of earned media. It delivers accurate, real-time data, insights and technology to over 4,000 companies worldwide. Journalists use Muck Rack’s free tools to showcase their portfolios, analyze news about any topic and measure the impact of their stories. Learn more at muckrack.com.

About Keyhole



Keyhole is a Social Listening and Analytics platform that provides real-time insights on social media data for professionals and businesses. It includes features such as hashtag tracking, social media analytics, sentiment analysis, and influencer tracking. Users can optimize marketing strategies, monitor brand sentiment, and engage with their audience at scale. Learn more at keyhole.co

Contacts

MEDIA

Bailey Self



Communications Manager



[email protected]