MTU Aero Engines Chooses GT-SUITE for Thermal Management Simulation

WESTMONT, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gamma Technologies (GT), a global leader and innovator in multi-physics system simulation software, is pleased to welcome MTU Aero Engines (MTU), a leader in the quest for emissions-free aviation, as one of its latest clients. MTU selected GT-SUITE as one of its tools for thermodynamic simulation of important components for its Water-Enhanced Turbofan (WET), which reduces contrails and CO2 and NOx emissions. By 2035, when powered by sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) or hydrogen, a WET based engine could reduce the climate impact of an aircraft by about 80 percent compared to a gas turbine engine from the year 2000—making it virtually climate neutral.

The WET propulsion concept uses residual heat from exhaust to achieve a steam generator to vaporize water, which is then injected into the combustor. The water for this is extracted from the exhaust gas by means of a condenser and then separated; GT-SUITE helps to simulate the complex heat exchanges from this operation.

“We are committed to pioneering technology with the goal of sustainable aviation,” remarked Dr. Jochen Gier, Team Lead of Cooling, Heat Transfer and Combustion at MTU. “After looking at all the available tools, Gamma Technologies’ GT-SUITE was a perfect fit for our complex WET heat exchanger simulations.”

Dimple Shah, President and CEO of Gamma Technologies, said, “Working with visionary organizations like MTU Aero Engines, that push the envelope of engineering to reduce the climate impact and energy use of aviation propulsion is gratifying and aligned with our corporate mission toward a more sustainable world. Their commitment to engineering tomorrow’s engines today is admirable and we are pleased our tools are proving to be instrumental in the development of these amazing technologies.”

“We were very happy with the way we can leverage parametric studies and optimization, user friendly post-processing and the ability to combine 3DCFD results in GT-SUITE to calculate unevenly distributed flows through these components, added Dr. Gier. “GT-SUITE fits quite well into our development toolchain and gives us the opportunity to evaluate each component as part of the complete system.”

About Gamma Technologies

GT develops and licenses GT-SUITE, a leading multi-physics CAE simulation software. GT-SUITE includes a complete library of physics-based modeling templates covering fluid flow, thermal systems, mechanics, electrics, magnetics, chemistry, and controls. It supports the entire development cycle from concept to validation. GT-SUITE applications include a wide variety of engineering systems such as conventional and hybrid vehicles, powertrains, engines, motors, compressors, catalysts, acoustics, cooling, thermal management, HVAC, hydraulics, lubrication, multi-body mechanics and much more.

GT-AutoLion is the leading electro-chemical-thermal battery simulation software with multi-scale capabilities for 1D and 3D analysis and design. GT-FEMAG extends GT’s electrification portfolio with advanced multi-physics solutions for electric machines. GT also develops GT-PowerForge, a novel solution for power electronics design. The integration of GT-AutoLion, GT-FEMAG, and GT-PowerForge into GT-SUITE delivers unified and state of the art system simulation capabilities for electrified vehicles. Additional information is available at www.gtisoft.com

