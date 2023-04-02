MT Newswires and QUICK Corp. Form Strategic Alliance to Strengthen Hold in Asia

TOKYO & BETHESDA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MT Newswires and QUICK Corp. today announced that they have entered an alliance whereby QUICK will translate select MT Newswires articles into Japanese for distribution in Japan. In turn, QUICK will provide MT Newswires with the Japanese translations of its news for distribution to MT Newswires’ global clients.

Under the terms of the alliance, MT Newswires, a leading global publisher of independent, real-time financial news, has agreed to provide QUICK, Japan’s dominant financial information provider, with access to its breaking news and commentary on North American financial markets and economies. QUICK writers fluent in both English and Japanese will translate select MT Newswires articles into Japanese and distribute the editorial content to bank, brokerage and wealth management clients in Japan. These same stories with Japanese translations will then be distributed to MT Newswires’ clients.

The alliance is a natural extension of MT Newswires’ expansion covering Asian markets. With bureaus reporting on Japan, China, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand, MT Newswires is moving forward with its growth plans for distributing its news in both English and the home language of each country. The distribution reach of QUICK in Japan combined with MT Newswires’ unrivaled global markets coverage is a partnership that demonstrates cooperative agreements among operations that will only better serve clients that need real-time access to global market developments.

Brooks McFeely, Founder and CEO of MT Newswires said, “This alliance with QUICK is mutually beneficial and allows us both to rapidly expand distribution of MT Newswires’ breaking news on North American companies and economies in Japan. This partnership with QUICK will enhance the quality and competitiveness of our Japanese language financial news services globally.”

MT Newswires delivers original, intra-day commentary and breaking news on a wide range of topics, including equities, fixed income, commodities, foreign exchange (FX), global economics, and more. Platform and application providers incorporate the MT Newswires news feeds into their platforms, enhancing the client experience with comprehensive news coverage of North America, Europe, and Asia.

Jun Shibuya, Executive Officer of QUICK Corp. said, “Partnership with MT Newswires enables us to provide real-time information on earnings and corporate actions of U.S. companies to Japanese individual investors and others. Interest in U.S. stocks is growing in Japan, and we believe that providing high quality MT Newswires news will lead to an increase in the number of Japanese investing in U.S. stocks. ”

About MT Newswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires is a recognized leader in original and unbiased global capital market, business, and financial news. The Company’s expanding global network of financial journalists and economists produces real-time, multi-asset class news in over 160 distinct categories to cater to the diverse and evolving needs of the global investment community. MT Newswires powers most of the largest banks, brokerage, professional market data, trading, wealth management and research applications globally.

About QUICK Corp.

Since its founding in 1971, QUICK has become Japan’s largest financial information provider, and has developed an information infrastructure that supports Japan’s securities and financial markets. Our mission is to support the decision making of a wide range of customers, such as securities firms, banks, institutional investors, corporations and individual investors. QUICK delivers high-value-added market information and data from a fair and impartial perspective. The extensive information and data QUICK carries continue to increase day by day.

Contacts

Samantha Schultheis



Chief Marketing Officer



MT Newswires



press@mtnewswires.com

Tomofumi, TAKIGUCHI



General Manager



Knowledge Contents Office



QUICK Corp.



tomofumi.takiguchi@quick.jp