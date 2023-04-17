Mr. T Is the Only ‘T’ in Skechers

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–For more than three decades, Skechers has been spelled the same way…without a ‘t’. Now for the first time ever, there really is a ‘t’ in Skechers…Mr. T. The A-Team legend showcases himself wearing styles across the Skechers product range in a campaign that makes light of a common misconception about how to spell the global brand’s name, which has been unchanged since Skechers was founded in 1992.





“The people have spoken and it’s about time there was a ‘t’ in Skechers,” said Mr. T. “I pity the fool who doesn’t see how easy I find my way into every comfortable pair!”

“The letter ‘t’ has never been part of our name but sometimes computers and voice-to-text apps autocorrect it the wrong way,” added Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. “Not that we are considering changing the spelling of our name, but it would have been foolish to say no to Mr. T – the only ‘t’ that belongs in Skechers.”

Mr. T is an actor, former wrestler and television personality known for his signature gold chains, mohawk and distinctive nickname. He began his career as a celebrity bodyguard and bouncer before breaking into film in the role of rival Clubber Lang in Rocky III. Since then, he’s appeared in multiple films and television series including the animated Mister T and his most memorable role as Sgt. Bosco “B.A.” Baracus in the hit series, The A-Team.

The complete range of Skechers footwear is available in Skechers retail stores as well as at skechers.com, plus department stores and footwear retailers around the globe.

