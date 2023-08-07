Moz Launches Brand Authority: First-to-Market Metric for Measuring Brand Strength and Salience

The SEO leader’s new proprietary metric accurately measures online brand strength and supercharges competitive analysis to spot threats, opportunities, and areas of improvement.





SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The leading SEO and marketing solutions company, Moz, has launched a first-to-market metric called Brand AuthorityTM, allowing business leaders and marketers to measure online brand strength on a scale of one to 100 and easily analyze the competitive landscape with an all new brand comparison visualization. Understanding that the industry is shifting and that there is a clear need for a way to measure brand salience, Moz’s search scientists and product team came together to develop this new metric. By leveraging Moz’s industry leading search data and a new proprietary algorithm, Brand Authority provides marketers with critical insight into the performance of their brand and potential opportunities for growth.

Brand Authority — now available in Moz Pro and via the Moz API — makes the power of brand measurable for marketers and public relations professionals. With Brand Authority, users can assess their marketing gaps to maximize their return on investment (ROI), see the true value of sales prospects and potential acquisition targets, and assess the real influence of the media brands that pick up their stories. Brand Authority can help these leaders understand the full picture, leading to more impactful strategies and better outcomes.

“We know brands matter in the world and on search engines like Google. With Brand Authority, we can finally understand how much they matter and put that power to work. Brand Authority takes away the hand-waving and makes the concept of brands concrete so businesses can see the big picture of their sites, their prospects, and their marketing and PR efforts,” said Dr. Peter J. Meyers, Marketing Scientist at Moz. “By measuring the full power of any brand, including offline influences previously out of reach, users can make more informed decisions and drive better results and higher ROI.”

Along with the release of this new metric, Moz has published a list of the top 500 US brands based on Brand Authority. Marketers, SEOs and PR professionals can use this list, along with the new Brand Authority comparison visualization in Moz Pro to bolster their competitive analysis. These new features provide a tangible way for users to benchmark their brand strength against the competitors.

In the current data-driven world, businesses that can adapt to customer needs and preferences are more likely to stand out from the competition. With this in mind, Moz developed Brand Authority to continue to provide industry-leading SEO tools to help business leaders make informed decisions about their marketing strategies. Since 2004, Moz — known for their Domain AuthorityTM metric, best in class link index and search volume data — has been at the forefront of the industry, consistently offering innovative solutions that help businesses thrive in the digital era. With a deep understanding of market dynamics and customer needs, the company has built a reputation for delivering results-driven products and services.

“The new Brand Authority metric has the ability to fundamentally change the way marketers measure the success of their efforts. Quantifying a brand has always been a challenge for organizations but this metric can accurately determine how successful they’ve been at establishing brand excellence,” said Ross Simmonds, Founder & CEO of content marketing agency, Foundation. “Whether you’re a marketer planning billboards or overseeing SEO the metric will support your business planning and ability to measure impact. The most interesting part of the metric – beyond marketing and SEO – is that it can be used to determine which organizations actually have a brand moat and which brands have work to do.”

The Brand Authority metric will officially launch at MozCon on August 7, 2023. This metric is currently based on US data. Moz is planning to include data from additional regions by 2024. MozCon is an annual conference hosted by Moz where digital marketers and industry experts come together to explore the future of search, gain insights from each other, and connect with fellow professionals. MozCon 2023 speakers include Jackie Chu (Uber), Daniel Walsberg (Google), Dr. Pete Meyers (Moz), and more.

