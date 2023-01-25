Mountaingate Capital Completes Investment in WTWH Media

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mountaingate Capital (“Mountaingate”) announced that it has completed an investment in WTWH Media (“WTWH”). WTWH is a digitally native B2B media and marketing platform that leverages vertically-driven content to connect B2B marketers with hard-to-reach audiences. The investment in WTWH marks the twelfth platform investment for Mountaingate.

Founded in 2006, WTWH has earned a stellar reputation as a leader in B2B media and partner to B2B marketers. WTWH distributes its original content across seven industry verticals – Design Engineering, Robotics, Life Sciences, Renewable Energy, Food Service, Convenience Retail, and Clubs & Resorts – through a multichannel strategy consisting of 45+ digital publications, e-newsletters, in-person events, webinars, and podcasts. WTWH has experienced tremendous growth since inception earning recognition by Inc. 5000 more than ten times.

“We are thrilled to partner with the WTWH team. WTWH is a market leader in helping B2B marketers navigate the ongoing digitalization of the B2B buying process. The company delivers personalized content to highly targeted audiences, helping B2B marketers deliver their customer acquisition, conversion, and revenue goals,” said Sue Cho, Managing Director of Mountaingate. “WTWH maintains a diverse client roster, proprietary audience of business executives and decision-makers, outstanding senior leadership team, and exceptional track record of growth. WTWH is well-positioned to continue to disrupt the industry and accelerate its growth both organically and through selective strategic acquisitions.”

“The partnership with Mountaingate will help accelerate WTWH’s growth and better address our clients’ and audiences’ needs with additional resources and capabilities,” said Scott McCafferty, CEO and Co-Founder. “Mountaingate’s extensive experience within the media, digital marketing, and data sectors; track record of helping businesses of our size scale; and alignment with WTWH’s unique culture and value proposition made Mountaingate the right partner for WTWH. We are excited to partner with Mountaingate to support our next phase of growth.”

Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP served as legal counsel to Mountaingate. JEGI CLARITY acted as M&A advisor to WTWH.

Mountaingate Capital is a Denver-based private equity firm investing in the marketing services, business services, specialty distribution, and specialty manufacturing sectors. Mountaingate specializes in building and empowering companies with strong growth potential and engaged leadership teams. Mountaingate’s focus on organic growth coupled with its proven customer-centric buy-and-build approach and shared equity ownership with management creates more value for the end customer, while forging stronger, more collaborative, and more successful partnerships with management teams. Mountaingate targets investments in new platform companies with $5 million to $25 million of EBITDA, as well as add-on acquisitions of any size. For more information on Mountaingate, please visit www.mountaingate.com.

WTWH Media is an award-winning, digital-first B2B media and marketing company that connects brand marketers with targeted, hard-to-reach audiences of executives and practitioners. The Company serves seven core industry verticals including Design Engineering, Robotics, Life Sciences, Renewable Energy, Food Service, Convenience Retail, and Clubs & Resorts. For more information on WTWH, please visit https://www.wtwhmedia.com.

