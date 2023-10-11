Mountain West Financial Deploys Total Expert and Polly as Its New, Modern Customer Engagement and Lending Foundation

Large U.S. lender accelerates deal flow, uncovers hidden lending opportunities, and turns a common open house task into a competitive differentiator

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Total Expert, the customer engagement platform purpose-built for modern financial institutions, and Polly, a leading provider of innovative mortgage capital markets technology, today announced Mountain West Financial, a financial services provider with 22 locations throughout the U.S., has implemented both Total Expert Customer Intelligence and Polly’s cloud-native, high-performance Product and Pricing Engine (PPE) to automatically identify and capitalize on ripe lending opportunities sourced from within its own existing database. Mountain West loan officers can now populate both MLS and non-MLS rate flyers in seconds, using real-time, scenario specific mortgage offers.





“Mortgages can be such a scary thing, and people often don’t know what to do with the financial information they see on the news,” said Laura Martell, Executive Vice President at Mountain West. “Total Expert and Polly give us the insights and tools to deliver the financial expertise our borrowers need when they need it. In that way, it absolutely fortifies our customer relationships and sets us apart. Customer Intelligence is such a differentiator for us, in fact, that our loan officers view it as a kind of indispensable personal assistant that helps them spend their time in smarter ways each and every day.”

With Total Expert Customer Intelligence, Mountain West loan officers can better understand each customer’s unique needs, deliver more personalized messages, and drive the next-best action in support of a customer’s unique financial goals. Of particular note are Customer Intelligence’s automated alerts, which notify Mountain West loan officers in real-time when a customer’s behavior or financial situation—as indicated via home listings, interest rates, home equities, and credit pulls—signal they’re a good candidate for a home loan.

“We gained another huge competitive edge with Polly,” Martell continued. “Our open house rate flyers used to be a big pain point for us. The old program limited the number of rate flyers we could develop, was extremely slow, and often timed-out on our users. Now, we can quickly deliver custom lending offers based on up-to-date market information to everyone identified by Customer Intelligence as hot leads. And our loan officers love the fact they don’t have to update multiple logins, as the bi-directional integration lets them easily work within their platform of choice.”

Purpose-built in the cloud and for the cloud, Polly’s PPE is designed to maximize margins and facilitate speed, accuracy, and confidence across all loan pricing and lock processes. The company’s API integration with Total Expert enables lenders to accelerate deal flow by engaging their prospects even earlier in the borrower lifecycle via action-oriented product offers. These tailored rate flyers feature personalized interest rates, payments, and APRs based upon unique borrower details such as loan type, loan amount, property location, and down payment.

Added Joe Welu, Founder and CEO of Total Expert, “The only way for today’s financial institutions to not just survive, but actually thrive, is by growing their customer lifetime value (CLV). I’m not exaggerating when I say Total Expert Customer Intelligence can help lenders do just that by driving more deals—and do it in any kind of market. But the proof is in the numbers. Since its launch in 2022, Customer Intelligence has surfaced more than 600,000 insights and created automated Journeys that led to over $10.7 billion in generated loan application volume, and $6.7 billion in funded loans—all in a challenging lending environment.”

“It’s incredible to see how Mountain West’s loan officers and co-marketing partners have maximized their opportunities and successfully engaged these prospects via actionable, personalized product offers and financing options for open house events,” said Parvesh Sahi, Chief Revenue Officer at Polly. “The Polly and Total Expert combination truly does modernize and transform outdated mortgage processes that impair the lending sales process, and as a result, creates a far more relevant and optimal experience for borrowers.”

You can learn more about the Total Expert and Polly API integration by visiting Total Expert in booth #507 or Polly in booth #312 next week, Oct. 15-18, at the MBA Annual Convention & Expo in Philadelphia.

For more information about Total Expert and Polly, please visit totalexpert.com or polly.io.

About Total Expert

Total Expert is the purpose-built customer engagement platform trusted by more than 200 financial enterprises. The platform unifies data, marketing, sales, and compliance solutions to deliver the perfect customer journey across every financial milestone, in any market. Total Expert turns customer insights into actions to increase loyalty and drive growth for banks, lenders, credit unions, and insurance companies, and is now available to purchase through the AWS Marketplace and Salesforce AppExchange. For conversations between modern banks and lenders on leadership and innovation, listen to the Expert Insights podcast hosted by Founder and CEO Joe Welu. For more information, visit totalexpert.com.

About Polly

Polly has revolutionized the mortgage industry with its modern, data-driven capital markets ecosystem. Banks, credit unions, and mortgage lenders nationwide trust Polly’s Product and Pricing Engine (PPE), Loan Trading Exchange, and actionable data and analytics to automate and optimize the entire capital markets value chain, helping their secondary teams operate faster, smarter, and more profitably. Polly was founded in 2019 by a seasoned team of technology and mortgage experts and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. To learn more, follow Polly on LinkedIn or visit www.polly.io.

