Most Likely to Create the Best Yearbooks: Picsart and Walsworth Partner to Bring the Internet’s Favorite Tools to Schools

Initially launching to thousands of schools, the Walsworth ‘Yearbook 360 – Online Design’ Platform will now offer Picsart’s complete photo editor for yearbook creation

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Picsart, the world’s leading digital creation platform, today announced an integration with Walsworth Yearbooks, one of America’s largest yearbook printers, unlocking endless creative possibilities to thousands of students across the U.S. With the complete Picsart Create Editor and namesake Remove Background API embedded into the ‘Yearbook 360 – Online Design’ platform, students can now create, design and edit their yearbooks using Picsart’s popular and powerful creative tools.









“As a former professor and lecturer, I have always been deeply passionate about education,” said Hovhannes Avoyan, founder and CEO of Picsart. “Seeing the Picsart platform make its way into schools feels like a full circle moment, adding to our rich company history and culture around learning. I’m excited to see our presence grow in this space.”

With Picsart’s full photo editing suite, Walsworth schools will gain access to a breadth of award-winning AI-powered photo solutions, streamlining student’s workflow, enabling a seamless yearbook design process and most importantly, boosting creativity. These include capabilities like image enhancement and upscaling, filters, fits and borders, format conversion, text and more.

“We are incredibly excited to bring this innovative technology to our schools,” said Jeff Bell, Executive Vice President of Sales at Walsworth. “Picsart’s advanced capabilities will not only save valuable time when editing photos – they’ll transform the yearbook creation process as a whole.”

Founded out of the collaboration between a professor and his two former students, education and learning have always been at the heart of Picsart. This culture has driven initiatives like Picsart Academy, a physical and online school for software engineering, language, art and design, alongside educational programs for employees. Now, it’s putting Picsart’s tools into the hands of students.

After spending more than a decade building the Internet’s favorite creative tools, Picsart launched Picsart for Business last year, optimizing its leading tech as APIs and a complete end-to-end SDK for enterprise. This has enabled businesses across any industry—from print-on-demand, marketing, social media, e-commerce and more—to seamlessly enhance their own products and visual editing workflow. Earlier this year, the platform also launched its first ever B2B SaaS product, Admaker, allowing anyone to quickly and easily build social media ads using powerful AI technology.

For more information on Picsart for Business, visit https://picsart.io.

About Picsart

Picsart is the world’s largest digital creation platform. Its AI-powered tools allow creators of all levels to design, edit, draw and share photo and video content. Picsart has amassed one of the largest open-source content collections in the world, including photos, stickers, backgrounds, templates, and more. Used by consumers, marketers, content creators and businesses, Picsart is used for both personal and professional design. Available on mobile and web, Picsart offers its world class image editing and processing tools to businesses through APIs and an SDK. Headquartered in Miami, with offices around the world, Picsart is backed by SoftBank, Sequoia Capital, DCM Ventures, Insight Partners, and others. Download the app or visit picsart.com for more information.

