More Than 2,500 Organizations Awarded 4imprint® one by one® Grants for Promotional Products for Nonprofits in 2022

OSHKOSH, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#4imprint–More than 2,500 charitable organizations and nonprofits in the United States and Canada received 4imprint one by one® grants in 2022. Each $500 in-kind grant of branded promotional products for nonprofits helps recipients fulfill their missions and expand their reach, from aiding the public, to raising awareness and thanking volunteers. In all, grants awarded during 2022 totaled $1,266,500 in value.

The one by one® program provides several grants every business day to various religious organizations, schools, 501(c)(3) organizations and registered Canadian nonprofits.

Some examples of how 4imprint grants were used include:

Patient Airlift Services (PALS) provides free private flights to eliminate transportation as a barrier for patients who need medical care. Branded notebooks are given as appreciation gifts to donors whose generosity helps make the work possible.

Shelter to Soldier helps veterans by pairing them with highly trained, rescued service animals. Drawstring bag giveaways help the organization retain donors and meet fundraising goals.

The 24Strong Foundation honors the memory of a beloved son by providing scholarships to student-athletes. Backpacks are used as practical gifts for graduating seniors that also help spread the word about the foundation.

“Organizations like these live their missions to serve their communities each and every day,” said Kevin Lyons-Tarr, CEO of 4imprint. “Each one of these nonprofits shows incredible dedication and determination as they find ways to improve the lives of others and the world around them.”

In addition to grants awarded this quarter, 4imprint provided over 1,350 inventory donations to businesses, associates, troops and customers in the United States, Canada and other countries. In total, more than 720,000 items were donated from inventory. A complete list of 4imprint grants can be seen at https://onebyone.4imprint.com/recipients/2022.

About 4imprint’s one by one program

one by one is the charitable giving program of 4imprint. Since 2006, 4imprint’s one by one program has supported nonprofits with IRS-approved 501(c)(3) status or Canadian-registered charities, religious organizations and accredited schools. Over the program’s history, 4imprint has awarded promotional product grants to more than 12,000 nonprofit organizations to help advance their missions. To apply, submit an application at least two months in advance at https://onebyone.4imprint.com/application.

About 4imprint

4imprint is part of 4imprint Group plc, which is publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange. The Group provides promotional products to millions of customers throughout the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Ireland. 4imprint offers corporate gifts, personalized gifts, custom T-shirts, promotional pens, travel mugs, tote bags, water bottles, Post-it® Notes, custom calendars, custom shirts and much more. For additional information, visit http://www.4imprint.com/.

