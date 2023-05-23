Moody’s Corporation to Present at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference on May 31, 2023

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Moody’s Corporation (NYSE: MCO) announced today that Rob Fauber, President and Chief Executive Officer, will speak at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Mr. Fauber’s presentation will begin at approximately 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time and will be webcast live. The webcast can be accessed at Moody’s Investor Relations website, ir.moodys.com.

Ads image

ABOUT MOODY’S CORPORATION

Moody’s (NYSE: MCO) is a global integrated risk assessment firm that empowers organizations to make better decisions. Its data, analytical solutions and insights help decision-makers identify opportunities and manage the risks of doing business with others. We believe that greater transparency, more informed decisions, and fair access to information open the door to shared progress. With approximately 14,000 employees in more than 40 countries, Moody’s combines international presence with local expertise and over a century of experience in financial markets. Learn more at moodys.com/about.

Contacts

SHIVANI KAK

Investor Relations
212.553.0298

Shivani.Kak@moodys.com

MICHAEL ADLER

Corporate Communications
212.553.4667

Michael.Adler@moodys.com

moodys.com
ir.moodys.com/
moodys.com/sustainability

The Latest

Partner News

Boost Your Sales

Meet & Learn
Portada Council System
Meetings

U.S.

LatAm
2023

Portada Live

April, 13, 2023

September 28, 2023

2023

Portada Live

April, 13, 2023

September 28, 2023

Learn More

Who is Moving Now

Popular Now