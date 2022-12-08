Montecito’s Chip Conk Named Key Influencer in Healthcare Real Estate

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Chip Conk, CEO of Nashville-based Montecito Medical, has been named as a “Key Influencer in Healthcare Real Estate.”





The national recognition came from the editors of Real Estate Forum and GlobeSt. Partners, who publish an annual list of influencers in specific areas of real estate that include healthcare, retail, industrial and multifamily housing.

This marks the fifth consecutive year that the publication has named Montecito or its leadership a Key Influencers in the medical real estate field.

“I am proud to accept this honor on behalf of our entire Montecito team,” Conk said. “It is a tribute to their commitment and effort to build lasting, win-win relationships with medical office owners and real estate professionals.”

In 2021, Conk was also named Healthcare Real Estate Executive of the Year by Healthcare Real Estate Insights. He has been nominated in 2022 for the publication’s Lifetime Achievement award.

Real Estate Forum’s Influencers Series spotlights professionals, teams and companies that have made an indelible impact on their respective lines of business through their contributions to the industry, successes they have achieved or the innovations and best practices they’ve introduced.

In selecting the finalists for the Healthcare Real Estate Key Influencers list, the editors of Real Estate Forum reviewed a considerable number of qualified individuals, teams and firms from across the United States. The winners are profiled in the November/December of Real Estate Forum and online at GlobeSt.com.

“Physicians take care of everyone. Montecito takes care of physicians,” Conk said. “That has always been our guiding principle, whether it involves acquiring their real estate, partnering with them so they can maintain an ownership stake after the sale, providing opportunities to invest in medical real estate portfolios or leveraging AI-powered technology solutions in their practices to increase revenues, reduce costs and build wealth. More physicians have entrusted their real estate to us since the beginning of 2020 than any other buyer, and we believe that our physician-centered approach is a key reason why.”

According to data from Real Capital Analytics, Montecito ranks as the nation’s top acquirer of medical office real estate, both in dollar volume and number of transactions, over the previous 24 months. In each of the past five years, including the pandemic-affected year of 2020, the company has shattered its previous record for medical office acquisitions.

About Montecito Medical

Montecito’s core purpose is “Physicians take care of everyone. Montecito takes care of physicians.®” Montecito Medical is one of the nation’s largest privately held companies specializing in healthcare-related real estate acquisitions and funding the development of medical real estate. Montecito is a leading resource for both medical real estate owners and healthcare providers seeking to monetize or expand their holdings. Since 2006, it has completed transactions across the United States involving more than $5 billion in medical real estate. Headquartered in Nashville, TN, Montecito has been named for four consecutive years as a “key influencer in healthcare real estate” by GlobeSt.com and the editors of Real Estate Forum. The company’s CEO, Chip Conk, was named Healthcare Real Estate Executive of the Year for 2021 by Healthcare Real Estate Insights. For more information about Montecito Medical, please visit www.MontecitoMac.com.

