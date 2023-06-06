Monomoy Announces Platform Acquisition of Japs-Olson Company, a Leading Direct Mail Marketing Provider

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Monomoy Capital Partners, a middle-market private investment firm focused on operational value creation, today announced that it has acquired Japs-Olson Company, a family-owned national leader in innovative direct mail marketing solutions.

Founded in 1907, Japs-Olson is a full-service, custom print and direct mail provider for the financial services, nonprofit, insurance, healthcare, retail and other markets. Headquartered in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, the company manufactures and distributes over one billion personalized mailings annually. Japs-Olson’s commitment to exceptional service, unrivaled client satisfaction and superior production has earned the company widespread industry recognition and a loyal customer base nationwide. Monomoy recognized Japs-Olson as a valuable partner due to its leading position in the direct mail sector. As a marketing channel, direct mail generates the highest return on investment among omnichannel marketing strategies and represents a stable sector with a robust total addressable market.

“For the past 115 years, Japs-Olson has been built on the stalwart values of service excellence and innovation,” said Japs-Olson CEO Mike Beddor. “We are fortunate to partner with Monomoy and leverage their ability to build upon the strength of our customer relationships, supporting our mission of providing exceptional customer service and on-time delivery. The Japs-Olson team is thrilled to find a well-aligned partner who epitomizes the principles that have brought the company decades of success and whom we trust to bring Japs-Olson into its next era.”

“Monomoy’s history of partnering with family-owned businesses and investing in adjacent industries, coupled with Japs-Olson’s commitment to servicing its longstanding customer relationships, make this a partnership with abundant opportunity,” said Monomoy Partner Jaime Forsyth. “The team at Monomoy is honored to be chosen as stewards of the company’s next chapter. We look forward to working with the management team to drive operational value creation for the business and anticipate a future of enhanced service for customers nationwide.”

Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C. provided legal counsel to Monomoy, and Wells Fargo and Prospect Capital Management provided financing for the transaction. Lazard served as financial advisor and Stinson LLP served as legal counsel to Japs-Olson.

Monomoy Capital Partners is a private investment firm with $2.7 billion in committed capital across a family of investment funds. Monomoy invests in the equity and debt of middle-market businesses that can benefit from operational and financial improvement with a focus on manufacturing and distribution businesses across industrial and consumer product sectors in North America and Europe. Please see our website at www.mcpfunds.com for further information concerning Monomoy and its portfolio companies.

Japs-Olson Company is one of the largest national leaders in print and innovative direct mail solutions in the United States. Founded in 1907 by Barney Japs and G.F. Olson, what started as a small company has grown to become an innovative industry leader in direct mail production and commercial printing. Japs-Olson’s history of incredible customer service, peerless client satisfaction and industry recognition for superior production has earned the company a loyal, nationwide customer base.

