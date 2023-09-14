Monetate Earns Leadership Ranking in G2’s Fall 2023 Report

Personalization Platform Earns Badges for Fastest Implementation, Best Estimated ROI and Highest User Adoption

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Monetate, the leading personalization platform that helps the world’s most customer-centric businesses and enterprises launch better customer experiences, is proud to announce it earned three badges as part of G2’s Fall 2023 Reports release.

Monetate was awarded badges for Fastest Implementation, Best Estimated ROI and Highest User Adoption across the Enterprise Implementation Index for A/B Testing | Fall 2023 Report, Enterprise Results Index for A/B Testing | Fall 2023 Report, and Implementation Index for A/B Testing | Fall 2023 Report respectively.

“Monetate builds real connections between our clients and their customers. We continue to expand our suite of products and services to evolve with our customers’ needs and these G2 badges are proof that what we’re building is impacting global brands,” said Brian Wilson, CEO of Monetate.

Monetate achieved its best overall rankings across the following G2 Fall 2023 Reports:

Ranked #2 in Enterprise Implementation Index – A/B Testing

Ranked #2 Enterprise Results Index – A/B Testing

“Inspired by our core company value, ‘Customers for Life,’ listening to customer feedback is a core value of Monetate, and what we have heard is the process to execute personalization starts with meticulous testing and flawless implementation while achieving a strong ROI,” said Jessica McDouall, Chief Customer Officer of Monetate.

G2, the leading provider of business software and services reviews, uses its community’s knowledge and rating by business professionals to help others make informed software and service decisions for their business.

This recognition adds to Monetate’s bounty of industry accolades. Earlier in the year, TrustRadius votes placed Monetate as the top-rated solution in the ecommerce personalization, A/B testing, personalization engine and real-time interaction management categories.

For more details on personalization success, check out the Monetate Case Studies.

ABOUT MONETATE

Monetate is shaping the future of digital customer experiences. Powered by patented machine learning, Monetate empowers organizations to use relevant data to make the most intelligent and personalized decisions across touchpoints. Capabilities such as testing and experimentation, recommendations, and automated 1-to-1 experiences give brands the ability to deliver the right experience at the right time to their customers. Monetate has incorporated powerful capabilities from Certona to provide the most comprehensive personalization solution, all within a single platform.

Founded in 2008, with a presence in the U.S. and Europe, Monetate is trusted by leading organizations around the world and influences billions of dollars in revenue every year for top companies such as Reebok, Office Depot, and Lufthansa Group. Learn more at www.monetate.com.

Contacts

Alison Guzzio



aburnsguzzio@gmail.com

484-459-3243