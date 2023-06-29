Monetate Appoints George Kanuck as Chief Sales Officer

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Monetate, the leading personalization platform that helps the world’s most customer-centric businesses and enterprises launch better customer experiences, today announced that veteran sales executive George Kanuck will be joining Monetate as Chief Sales Officer. George brings more than two decades of experience and an exceptional track record and will play a pivotal role in accelerating Monetate’s market position and strengthening key client relationships.





George joins Monetate from a distinguished career where he held numerous leadership positions at Worksoft and Zenoss, consistently delivering top line results. His expertise in building and nurturing high-performing teams across the globe, driving revenue growth through direct and partner channels, and implementing effective go-to-market strategies makes him an invaluable asset.

“George’s impressive career has been marked by his ability to build a growth engine and cultivate long-lasting client partnerships,” said Brian Wilson, CEO at Monetate. “His strategic vision and results-oriented leadership will propel Monetate forward at a pivotal moment in our growth.”

Recently recognized by industry experts like Gartner, G2, and TrustRadius as a leading provider of personalization technology and services, Monetate helps businesses improve customer experience across all touchpoints. For more than 10 years, Monetate’s quarterly eCommerce Benchmark data has provided marketers direct insight into how their organization stacks up against best-in-class in the industry.

“I am thrilled to join Monetate, as the company’s long-standing leadership position is being validated every day by the increased success of brands like Reebok and Lufthansa,” said Kanuck. “Monetate’s innovative approach to delivering demonstrable value aligns perfectly with my passion to build organizations that drive tremendous financial success for clients.”

ABOUT MONETATE

Monetate is shaping the future of digital customer experiences. Powered by patented machine learning, Monetate empowers organizations to use relevant data to make the most intelligent and personalized decisions across touchpoints. Capabilities such as testing and experimentation, recommendations, and automated 1-to-1 experiences give brands the ability to deliver the right experience at the right time to their customers. Monetate has incorporated powerful capabilities from Certona to provide the most comprehensive personalization solution, all within a single platform.

Founded in 2008, with a presence in the U.S. and Europe, Monetate is trusted by leading organizations around the world and influences billions of dollars in revenue every year for top companies such as Reebok, Office Depot, and Lufthansa Group. Learn more at www.monetate.com.

