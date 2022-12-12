Mondo Unveils New In-Demand Technology Roles

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mondo, An Addison Group company, and the largest national staffing agency specializing exclusively in high-end niche Tech, IT, and Digital Marketing talent, today confirmed the release of its industry-specific salary guide for 2023. Mondo’s annual salary guide offers expert insights on the latest hiring trends and provides analytical data on income benchmarks that set industry standards.

The anticipated annual salary guide presented by Mondo has become a trusted workforce planning resource. Mondo’s signature two-pronged approach uses an effective combination of proprietary data analyzed from their internal CRM and external market research conducted by experienced talent solution specialists working directly with thousands of candidates each year. With an average fulfillment rate of 2.5x the average placement agency, Mondo’s volume of candidate engagement, maintaining an exclusive network of 1.4 million tech experts, has solidified its in-field specialists as market demand experts.

The report highlights key factors for current market ranges to inform 2023 hiring and compensation strategies. The four factors include:

The Remote Effect: A reported 64% of Workers would consider quitting if asked to return to the office full-time.

Flexibility: The demand for schedule and location flexibility isn’t going away next year.

Location-Based Expectations: As a result of the remote workforce moving further away, employee salaries will continue to align with the location in major coastal cities like NYC and San Francisco.

New Roles: The need for tech and digital-focused experience has increased with supporting data showing emerging new in-demand roles.

Top New In-demand Roles by market for 2023

Technology:

– Analytics Director

– C#Software Engineer

Digital Marketing:

– Marketing Data Scientist

– Digital Media Analyst

Creative:

– Creative Strategy Director

– Vice President, VP of UX/UI

2023 Top 5 Highest Paying Tech Salaries:

– Chief Marketing Officer, CMO ($250,000-$400,000)

– Chief Information Officer, ($220,000-$410,000)

– Vice President, VP of IT, ($220,000-$410,000)

– Chief Information Security Officer, ($200,000-$400,000)

– Chief Growth Officer, ($218,000-$360,000)

In the years following the first global shutdown, Mondo managed to grow exponentially, earning one of 2022’s “Fastest Growing Firms”, by Staffing Industry Experts, or SIA. Mondo operates with a people-first mindset to navigate through an unprecedented job market. Instead of cutting-back, Mondo ramped up to help their clients remain relevant and sustain the great resignation by finding and supplying experienced and dynamic human capital.

“Year-over-year, with the role of technology increasing, we are witnessing the specificity of skill sets become more granular. In tandem, the need for qualified professionals to operate, regulate, and innovate technology is critical for our clients to be successful. As the market evolves, Mondo’s strategies and direction to find the best fit evolves.” – Mondo, President, Stephanie Wernick-Barker

Mondo has steadily established its reputation as a trusted and reliable resource for recruitment industry data, making the coveted Forbes Top 200 Best Professional Recruiting Firms in 2022, its last salary guide referenced by mainstream publications such as Wall Street Journal.

Download the Mondo 2023 Tech, Digital Marketing, and Creative Salary Guide here.

Mondo, an Addison Group Company, is the largest national staffing agency specializing exclusively in high-end, niche technology, IT, and digital marketing talent, was recently named one of 2022’s “Fastest Growing Firms” by Staffing Industry Experts, or SIA, Forbes “Top 200 best Recruiting Firms”, Mondo is anchored with a local presence in every major tech city, which helps to find the top talent that companies need to scale, grow, and innovate solutions in today’s hybrid and remote landscape. Mondo’s first female President, Stephanie Wernick Barker, is a finalist for the Stevie® “Female Executive of the Year” and “Female Thought Leader of the Year” Awards.

About Addison Group

Addison Group, a leading talent solutions and consulting company provides expertise with a national reach and a localized touch. Addison offers a full suite of consulting and recruiting capabilities across multiple sectors, including information technology, finance and accounting, non-clinical healthcare, human resources, administrative, and digital marketing. Addison Group has been repeatedly recognized by the media as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States by Forbes’ Top 200 America’s Best Professional and Specialist Search Firms, America’s Best Recruiters and Executive Search Firms, and America’s Best Temporary Staffing Firms, SIA Top 100 Staffing Bold Leaders, and Inc. Best 100 Places to Work. Known for its people-first culture, Addison Group combines deep expertise, client and candidate relationships, and a growing network of offices across the U.S. to provide national reach with a localized touch.

Contacts

Mindy Konczal



Media & Public Relations



Addison Group



MediaRelations@AddisonGroup.com