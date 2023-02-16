Momentive Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Announces Workforce Reduction Plan

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Momentive (NASDAQ: MNTV), the maker of SurveyMonkey, today reported fourth quarter and full year results for the period ended December 31, 2022.

“Our fourth quarter results illustrate our continued execution against our top priorities: driving meaningful operating leverage and positioning the company for more profitable growth,” said Zander Lurie, chief executive officer of Momentive. “Today, we are announcing plans to decrease costs and prioritize the products and pricing models that efficiently drive customer acquisition, retention, and expansion. While this is a difficult decision, we have conviction these steps will enable us to navigate a more challenging selling environment in the short-term, expand margins meaningfully in full year 2023, and deliver sustained, profitable growth over time.”

  • Q4 2022 Key Results
  • Total revenue was $122.4 million, an increase of 4% year-over-year. On a constant currency basis, revenue increased 7% year-over-year.
  • Sales-assisted revenue was $49.3 million, an increase of 23% year-over-year. Sales-assisted revenue accounted for approximately 40% of total revenue, up from approximately 34% in Q4 2021. We ended the quarter with approximately 14,500 sales-assisted customers, up 23% from approximately 11,900 in Q4 2021.
  • Self-serve revenue was $73.1 million, a decrease of 6% year-over-year.
  • Deferred revenue was $207.4 million, an increase of 3% year-over-year. Remaining performance obligations were $238.8 million, an increase of 5% year-over-year.
  • Paying users totaled approximately 887,400, an increase of 1% from approximately 879,600 in Q4 2021. Approximately 93% of our paying users were on annual plans, up from 91% a year ago.
  • Average revenue per user was approximately $544, up 3% from approximately $530 in Q4 2021.
  • GAAP operating margin was negative 3.7% and non-GAAP operating margin was 18.8%.
  • GAAP net loss was $3.6 million and GAAP diluted net loss per share was $0.02. Non-GAAP net income was $20.7 million and non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.14.
  • Net cash from operating activities was $8.2 million and free cash flow was $6.6 million.

Full Year 2022 Key Results

  • Total revenue was $480.9 million, an increase of 8% year-over-year. On a constant currency basis, revenue increased 9% year-over-year.
  • Sales-assisted revenue was $181.3 million, an increase of 27% year-over-year.
  • Self-serve revenue was $299.6 million, approximately flat year-over-year.
  • GAAP operating margin was negative 16.9% and non-GAAP operating margin was 7.9%.
  • GAAP net loss was $89.9 million and GAAP diluted net loss per share was $0.61. Non-GAAP net income was $27.1 million and non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.18.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $8.8 million and free cash flow was $0.1 million.
  • Cash and cash equivalents totaled $202.8 million and total debt was $184.8 million for net cash of $18.0 million as of December 31, 2022.
  • The company repurchased approximately 6.6 million shares of common stock for approximately $83.5 million. As of December 31, 2022, the company’s remaining share repurchase authorization was approximately $116.5 million.

Workforce Reduction

In a Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today, Momentive also announced a plan designed to further improve its operating margin (the “Plan”). The Plan involves a reduction of the company’s workforce by approximately 14%.

We estimate that we will incur approximately $7.0 million to $9.0 million in charges related to employee severance, employee benefits, and related facilitation costs in connection with the Plan. We expect that the majority of these costs will be incurred and paid during the first quarter of 2023, and that the execution of the Plan, including cash payments, will be substantially complete by the end of the second quarter of 2023.

Potential position eliminations in each country are subject to local law and consultation requirements, which may extend this process beyond the first quarter of 2023 in certain countries. The charges that we expect to incur are subject to a number of assumptions, including local law requirements in various jurisdictions, and actual expenses may differ materially from the estimates disclosed above. The costs associated with the Plan will be included in our GAAP results but are expected to be excluded from our non-GAAP financial results.

Financial Outlook

For the first quarter of 2023, Momentive currently expects the following:

 

Q1 2023

Revenue Growth (year-over-year)

0% to 2%

Non-GAAP operating margin

6% to 8%

For the first quarter of 2023, the company expects basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding to be approximately 149 million. The basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding for the first quarter of 2023 do not include any forecasts for share repurchases after December 31, 2022.

Momentive is not providing full year 2023 revenue guidance due to the current macroeconomic environment. However, improving operating margin will remain a top priority in 2023 and the changes to the cost structure announced today put the company on a path to double non-GAAP operating margin in full year 2023 compared to full year 2022.

For a detailed explanation of the company’s non-GAAP measures, please refer to the appendix section of this press release. For more information on the company’s fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results, please visit the Momentive investor relations website at investor.momentive.ai.

Conference Call Information

Momentive senior management will host a conference call today to discuss the company’s fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results. This call is scheduled to begin at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET and can be accessed by dialing (844) 200-6205 or (646) 904-5544 (ID: 687393). A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, February 23, 2023, and can be accessed by dialing (866) 813-9403 or (929) 458-6194 and entering the passcode 619341. An archived webcast of the Q4 earnings conference call will be accessible on investor.momentive.ai.

About Momentive

Momentive (NASDAQ: MNTV), maker of SurveyMonkey, collects and analyzes human sentiment at scale. Momentive products, including SurveyMonkey and Momentive brand and market insights solutions, equip decision-makers at 345,000 organizations worldwide with the insights they need to make decisions with speed and confidence. Millions of users rely on Momentive to fuel market insights, brand insights, employee experience, customer experience, and product experience. Ultimately, the company’s vision is to broaden the world’s perspective to shape the future of business. Learn more at momentive.ai.

MOMENTIVE GLOBAL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)

 

(in thousands)

 

December 31,

2022

 

 

December 31,

2021

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

202,816

 

 

$

305,525

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

33,656

 

 

 

32,489

 

Deferred commissions, current

 

 

9,775

 

 

 

7,945

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

17,207

 

 

 

11,363

 

Total current assets

 

 

263,454

 

 

 

357,322

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

1,006

 

 

 

5,442

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

32,252

 

 

 

52,232

 

Capitalized internal-use software, net

 

 

29,595

 

 

 

28,158

 

Acquisition intangible assets, net

 

 

5,156

 

 

 

10,773

 

Goodwill

 

 

459,817

 

 

 

463,736

 

Deferred commissions, non-current

 

 

14,307

 

 

 

13,200

 

Other assets

 

 

4,568

 

 

 

9,061

 

Total assets

 

$

810,155

 

 

$

939,924

 

Liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

16,418

 

 

$

7,204

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

 

24,969

 

 

 

30,725

 

Accrued compensation

 

 

31,893

 

 

 

45,873

 

Deferred revenue, current

 

 

206,728

 

 

 

200,658

 

Operating lease liabilities, current

 

 

8,046

 

 

 

9,587

 

Debt, current

 

 

1,900

 

 

 

1,900

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

289,954

 

 

 

295,947

 

Deferred revenue, non-current

 

 

719

 

 

 

1,165

 

Deferred tax liabilities

 

 

6,337

 

 

 

5,701

 

Debt, non-current

 

 

182,916

 

 

 

209,816

 

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

 

 

39,584

 

 

 

66,938

 

Other non-current liabilities

 

 

3,885

 

 

 

5,883

 

Total liabilities

 

 

523,395

 

 

 

585,450

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

 

1

 

 

 

2

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

997,621

 

 

 

971,604

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

 

(3,425

)

 

 

414

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(707,437

)

 

 

(617,546

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

286,760

 

 

 

354,474

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

810,155

 

 

$

939,924

 

 

MOMENTIVE GLOBAL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

 

 

Year Ended

December 31,

 

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Revenue

 

$

122,393

 

 

$

117,342

 

 

$

480,917

 

 

$

443,786

 

Cost of revenue (1)(2)(3)

 

 

19,601

 

 

 

21,800

 

 

 

86,251

 

 

 

86,421

 

Gross profit

 

 

102,792

 

 

 

95,542

 

 

 

394,666

 

 

 

357,365

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development (1)(3)

 

 

30,671

 

 

 

38,383

 

 

 

138,091

 

 

 

139,262

 

Sales and marketing (1)(2)(3)

 

 

47,917

 

 

 

61,829

 

 

 

223,827

 

 

 

224,008

 

General and administrative (1)(3)

 

 

24,139

 

 

 

34,709

 

 

 

107,522

 

 

 

106,667

 

Restructuring (1)(2)

 

 

4,581

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,563

 

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

107,308

 

 

 

134,921

 

 

 

476,003

 

 

 

469,937

 

Loss from operations

 

 

(4,516

)

 

 

(39,379

)

 

 

(81,337

)

 

 

(112,572

)

Interest expense

 

 

3,780

 

 

 

2,321

 

 

 

11,476

 

 

 

9,261

 

Other non-operating (income) expense, net

 

 

(5,127

)

 

 

195

 

 

 

(4,513

)

 

 

934

 

Loss before income taxes

 

 

(3,169

)

 

 

(41,895

)

 

 

(88,300

)

 

 

(122,767

)

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

 

 

464

 

 

 

(433

)

 

 

1,591

 

 

 

482

 

Net loss

 

$

(3,633

)

 

$

(41,462

)

 

$

(89,891

)

 

$

(123,249

)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

 

$

(0.02

)

 

$

(0.28

)

 

$

(0.61

)

 

$

(0.84

)

Weighted-average shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share

 

 

148,043

 

 

 

149,368

 

 

 

148,476

 

 

 

147,045

 

(1) Includes stock-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized as follows:

 

 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

 

 

Year Ended

December 31,

 

(in thousands)

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Cost of revenue

 

$

1,551

 

 

$

1,161

 

 

$

6,164

 

 

$

5,862

 

Research and development

 

 

8,594

 

 

 

10,930

 

 

 

34,711

 

 

 

40,821

 

Sales and marketing

 

 

4,563

 

 

 

5,721

 

 

 

22,860

 

 

 

23,585

 

General and administrative

 

 

7,829

 

 

 

6,986

 

 

 

32,196

 

 

 

28,296

 

Restructuring

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,761

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized

 

$

22,537

 

 

$

24,798

 

 

$

98,692

 

 

$

98,564

 

(2) Includes amortization of acquisition intangible assets as follows:

 

 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

 

 

Year Ended

December 31,

 

(in thousands)

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Cost of revenue

 

$

 

 

$

1,436

 

 

$

2,234

 

 

$

5,868

 

Sales and marketing

 

 

370

 

 

 

989

 

 

 

2,916

 

 

 

4,274

 

Restructuring

 

 

135

 

 

 

 

 

 

450

 

 

 

 

Amortization of acquisition intangible assets

 

$

505

 

 

$

2,425

 

 

$

5,600

 

 

$

10,142

 

(3) Includes acquisition-related transaction costs as follows:

 

 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

 

 

Year Ended

December 31,

 

(in thousands)

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Cost of revenue

 

$

 

 

$

281

 

 

$

638

 

 

$

281

 

Research and development

 

 

 

 

 

1,337

 

 

 

3,363

 

 

 

1,337

 

Sales and marketing

 

 

 

 

 

1,246

 

 

 

3,090

 

 

 

1,246

 

General and administrative

 

 

 

 

 

9,546

 

 

 

4,809

 

 

 

9,957

 

Acquisition-related transaction costs

 

$

 

 

$

12,410

 

 

$

11,900

 

 

$

12,821

 

 

MOMENTIVE GLOBAL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)

 

 

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

(in thousands)

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(89,891

)

 

$

(123,249

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

28,725

 

 

 

42,857

 

Non-cash leases expense

 

 

10,693

 

 

 

13,057

 

Gain on lease modification

 

 

(6,370

)

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense, net of amounts capitalized

 

 

98,692

 

 

 

98,564

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

415

 

 

 

(331

)

Bad debt expense

 

 

2,756

 

 

 

1,248

 

Gain on sale of a private company investment

 

 

(3,202

)

 

 

 

Impairment of long-lived assets

 

 

838

 

 

 

503

 

Unrealized foreign currency (gains) losses, net and other

 

 

1,652

 

 

 

1,379

 

Changes in assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

(4,500

)

 

 

(9,817

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

 

(11,728

)

 

 

(14,231

)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

 

1,788

 

 

 

17,453

 

Accrued compensation

 

 

(13,669

)

 

 

14,044

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

5,592

 

 

 

31,249

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

(12,990

)

 

 

(14,959

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

8,801

 

 

 

57,767

 

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(449

)

 

 

(735

)

Capitalized internal-use software

 

 

(8,205

)

 

 

(8,443

)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

 

 

 

 

 

170

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(8,654

)

 

 

(9,008

)

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from stock option exercises

 

 

2,827

 

 

 

27,953

 

Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan

 

 

5,589

 

 

 

7,453

 

Payments to repurchase common stock

 

 

(83,487

)

 

 

 

Repayment of debt

 

 

(27,200

)

 

 

(2,200

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

 

(102,271

)

 

 

33,206

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

 

 

(739

)

 

 

(458

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

(102,863

)

 

 

81,507

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

 

306,121

 

 

 

224,614

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

 

$

203,258

 

 

$

306,121

 

Supplemental cash flow data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest paid for term debt

 

$

10,668

 

 

$

8,620

 

Income taxes paid

 

$

695

 

 

$

996

 

Non-cash investing and financing transactions:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock compensation included in capitalized software costs

 

$

2,395

 

 

$

2,213

 

Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets, net of terminations and modifications

 

$

(13,620

)

 

$

2,676

 

 

MOMENTIVE GLOBAL INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL DISAGGREGATED REVENUE DATA (unaudited)

 

Quarterly Disaggregated Revenue

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

(in thousands)

 

Dec. 31,

2022

 

Sep. 30,

2022

 

Jun. 30,

2022

 

Mar. 31,

2022

 

Dec. 31,

2021

 

Sep. 30,

2021

 

Jun. 30,

2021

 

Mar. 31,

2021

 

Self-serve revenue

 

$

73,105

 

$

74,629

 

$

76,055

 

$

75,803

 

$

77,389

 

$

77,134

 

$

75,462

 

$

71,112

 

Sales-assisted revenue

 

 

49,288

 

 

46,746

 

 

44,108

 

 

41,183

 

 

39,953

 

 

37,620

 

 

33,930

 

 

31,186

 

Revenue

 

$

122,393

 

$

121,375

 

$

120,163

 

$

116,986

 

$

117,342

 

$

114,754

 

$

109,392

 

$

102,298

 

 

Annual Disaggregated Revenue

 

 

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

(in thousands)

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

Self-serve revenue

 

$

299,592

 

 

$

301,097

 

 

$

267,703

 

Sales-assisted revenue

 

 

181,325

 

 

 

142,689

 

 

 

107,907

 

Revenue

 

$

480,917

 

 

$

443,786

 

 

$

375,610

 

Self-serve revenues are generated from products purchased independently through our website.

Sales-assisted revenues are generated from products sold to organizations through our sales team.

MOMENTIVE GLOBAL INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA (unaudited) (1)

 

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP (Loss) Income from operations

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

 

 

Year Ended

December 31,

 

(in thousands, except percentages)

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

GAAP Loss from operations

 

$

(4,516

)

 

$

(39,379

)

 

$

(81,337

)

 

$

(112,572

)

GAAP Operating margin

 

 

(4

)%

 

 

(34

)%

 

 

(17

)%

 

 

(25

)%

Stock-based compensation, net

 

 

22,537

 

 

 

24,798

 

 

 

98,692

 

 

 

98,564

 

Amortization of acquisition intangible assets

 

 

505

 

 

 

2,425

 

 

 

5,600

 

 

 

10,142

 

Acquisition-related transaction costs

 

 

 

 

 

12,410

 

 

 

11,900

 

 

 

12,821

 

Restructuring

 

 

4,446

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,352

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Income from operations

 

$

22,972

 

 

$

254

 

 

$

38,207

 

 

$

8,955

 

Non-GAAP Operating margin

 

 

19

%

 

 

%

 

 

8

%

 

 

2

%

 

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP (Loss) Income and (Loss) Income per diluted share

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

 

 

Year Ended

December 31,

 

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

GAAP Net Loss

 

$

(3,633

)

 

$

(41,462

)

 

$

(89,891

)

 

$

(123,249

)

GAAP Net Loss per diluted share

 

$

(0.02

)

 

$

(0.28

)

 

$

(0.61

)

 

$

(0.84

)

Weighted-average shares used to compute GAAP net loss per diluted share

 

 

148,043

 

 

 

149,368

 

 

 

148,476

 

 

 

147,045

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation, net

 

 

22,537

 

 

 

24,798

 

 

 

98,692

 

 

 

98,564

 

Amortization of acquisition intangible assets

 

 

505

 

 

 

2,425

 

 

 

5,600

 

 

 

10,142

 

Acquisition-related transaction costs

 

 

 

 

 

12,410

 

 

 

11,900

 

 

 

12,821

 

Restructuring

 

 

4,446

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,352

 

 

 

 

Gain on sale of a private company investment

 

 

(3,202

)

 

 

 

 

 

(3,202

)

 

 

 

Income tax effect on Non-GAAP adjustments (2)

 

 

57

 

 

 

290

 

 

 

650

 

 

 

799

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Net (Loss) Income

 

$

20,710

 

 

$

(1,539

)

 

$

27,101

 

 

$

(923

)

Non-GAAP Net (Loss) Income per diluted share

 

$

0.14

 

 

$

(0.01

)

 

$

0.18

 

 

$

(0.01

)

Weighted-average shares used to compute Non-GAAP net (loss) income per diluted share

 

 

148,132

 

 

 

149,368

 

 

 

148,909

 

 

 

147,045

 

(1)

Please see Appendix A for explanation of non-GAAP measures used.

(2)

Due to the full valuation allowance on our US deferred tax assets, there were no tax effects associated with the Non-GAAP adjustments for acquisition-related transaction costs, restructuring costs and gain on sale of a private company investment. Non-GAAP adjustments pertain to the income tax effects of amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and stock-based compensation, net.

 

Calculation of Free Cash Flow

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

 

 

Year Ended

December 31,

 

(in thousands)

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

$

8,150

 

 

$

(2,541

)

 

$

8,801

 

 

$

57,767

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

 

 

 

(348

)

 

 

(449

)

 

 

(735

)

Capitalized internal-use software

 

 

(1,526

)

 

 

(1,993

)

 

 

(8,205

)

 

 

(8,443

)

Free cash flow

 

$

6,624

$

(4,882

)

 

$

147

$

48,589

 

 

MOMENTIVE GLOBAL INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA (unaudited) (1)

 

Calculation of Constant Currency Revenue and Constant Currency Revenue Growth Rate

 

 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

 

 

 

 

 

Year Ended

December 31,

 

 

 

 

(in thousands, except percentages)

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

Growth

Rates

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

Growth

Rates

 

GAAP Revenue

 

$

122,393

 

 

$

117,342

 

 

4

%

 

$

480,917

 

 

$

443,786

 

 

8

%

Effects of foreign currency exchange rates

 

 

2,848

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,131

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Constant currency revenue

 

$

125,241

 

 

 

 

 

7

%

 

$

485,048

 

 

 

 

 

9

%

 

Supplemental GAAP and Non-GAAP Information

 

 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

 

 

Year Ended

December 31,

 

(in thousands, except percentages)

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

GAAP Gross profit

 

$

102,792

 

 

$

95,542

 

 

$

394,666

 

 

$

357,365

 

GAAP Gross margin

 

 

84

%

 

 

81

%

 

 

82

%

 

 

81

%

Stock-based compensation, net

 

 

1,551

 

 

 

1,161

 

 

 

6,164

 

 

 

5,862

 

Amortization of acquisition intangible assets

 

 

 

 

 

1,436

 

 

 

2,234

 

 

 

5,868

 

Acquisition-related transaction costs

 

 

 

 

 

281

 

 

 

638

 

 

 

281

 

Non-GAAP Gross profit

 

$

104,343

 

 

$

98,420

 

 

$

403,702

 

 

$

369,376

 

Non-GAAP Gross margin

 

 

85

%

 

 

84

%

 

 

84

%

 

 

83

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Research and development

 

$

30,671

 

 

$

38,383

 

 

$

138,091

 

 

$

139,262

 

GAAP Research and development margin

 

 

25

%

 

 

33

%

 

 

29

%

 

 

31

%

Stock-based compensation, net

 

 

8,594

 

 

 

10,930

 

 

 

34,711

 

 

 

40,821

 

Acquisition-related transaction costs

 

 

 

 

 

1,337

 

 

 

3,363

 

 

 

1,337

 

Non-GAAP Research and development

 

$

22,077

 

 

$

26,116

 

 

$

100,017

 

 

$

97,104

 

Non-GAAP Research and development margin

 

 

18

%

 

 

22

%

 

 

21

%

 

 

22

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Sales and marketing

 

$

47,917

 

 

$

61,829

 

 

$

223,827

 

 

$

224,008

 

GAAP Sales and marketing margin

 

 

39

%

 

 

53

%

 

 

47

%

 

 

50

%

Stock-based compensation, net

 

 

4,563

 

 

 

5,721

 

 

 

22,860

 

 

 

23,585

 

Amortization of acquisition intangible assets

 

 

370

 

 

 

989

 

 

 

2,916

 

 

 

4,274

 

Acquisition-related transaction costs

 

 

 

 

 

1,246

 

 

 

3,090

 

 

 

1,246

 

Non-GAAP Sales and marketing

 

$

42,984

 

 

$

53,873

 

 

$

194,961

 

 

$

194,903

 

Non-GAAP Sales and marketing margin

 

 

35

%

 

 

46

%

 

 

41

%

 

 

44

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP General and administrative

 

$

24,139

 

 

$

34,709

 

 

$

107,522

 

 

$

106,667

 

GAAP General and administrative margin

 

 

20

%

 

 

30

%

 

 

22

%

 

 

24

%

Stock-based compensation, net

 

 

7,829

 

 

 

6,986

 

 

 

32,196

 

 

 

28,296

 

Acquisition-related transaction costs

 

 

 

 

 

9,546

 

 

 

4,809

 

 

 

9,957

 

Non-GAAP General and administrative

 

$

16,310

 

 

$

18,177

 

 

$

70,517

 

 

$

68,414

 

Non-GAAP General and administrative margin

 

 

13

%

 

 

15

%

 

 

15

%

 

 

15

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Restructuring

 

$

4,581

 

 

$

 

 

$

6,563

 

 

$

 

GAAP Restructuring margin

 

 

4

%

 

 

0

%

 

 

1

%

 

 

0

%

Stock-based compensation, net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,761

 

 

 

 

Amortization of acquisition intangible assets

 

 

135

 

 

 

 

 

 

450

 

 

 

 

Other restructuring costs

 

 

4,446

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,352

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Restructuring

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

Non-GAAP Restructuring margin

 

 

0

%

 

 

0

%

 

 

0

%

 

 

0

%

 

(1) Please see Appendix A for explanation of non-GAAP measures used.

APPENDIX A

MOMENTIVE GLOBAL INC.

EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with US GAAP (“GAAP”), we use the following Non-GAAP financial measures: Non-GAAP (loss) income from operations, Non-GAAP operating margin, Non-GAAP net (loss) income, Non-GAAP net (loss) income per diluted share, Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP gross margin, Non-GAAP research and development, Non-GAAP research and development margin, Non-GAAP sales and marketing, Non-GAAP sales and marketing margin, Non-GAAP general and administrative, Non-GAAP general and administrative margin, Non-GAAP restructuring, Non-GAAP restructuring margin, free cash flow, constant currency revenue, and constant currency revenue growth rate. Our definition for each Non-GAAP measure used is provided below, however, a limitation of Non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not have uniform definitions. Accordingly, our definitions for Non-GAAP measures used will likely differ from similarly titled Non-GAAP measures used by other companies thereby limiting comparability.

Non-GAAP (loss) income from operations, Non-GAAP operating margin: We define Non-GAAP (loss) income from operations as GAAP loss from operations excluding stock-based compensation, net, amortization of acquisition intangible assets, acquisition-related transaction costs, and restructuring. Non-GAAP operating margin is defined as Non-GAAP (loss) income from operations divided by revenue.

Non-GAAP net (loss) income, Non-GAAP net (loss) income per diluted share: We define Non-GAAP net (loss) income as GAAP net loss excluding stock-based compensation, net, amortization of acquisition intangible assets, acquisition-related transaction costs, restructuring, gain on sale of a private company investment, and including the income tax effect on Non-GAAP adjustments. Non-GAAP net (loss) income per diluted share is defined as Non-GAAP net (loss) income divided by the weighted-average shares outstanding.

Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP gross margin: We define Non-GAAP gross profit as GAAP gross profit excluding stock-based compensation, net, amortization of acquisition intangible assets, and acquisition-related transaction costs. Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as Non-GAAP gross profit divided by revenue.

Non-GAAP research and development, Non-GAAP research and development margin: We define Non-GAAP research and development as GAAP research and development excluding stock-based compensation, net and acquisition-related transaction costs.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
Gary J. Fuges, CFA

investors@momentive.ai

Media Contact:
Katie Miserany

pr@momentive.ai

