Momentive Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Momentive (NASDAQ: MNTV), the maker of SurveyMonkey, today reported first quarter results for the period ended March 31, 2023.
Q1 2023 Key Results
- Total revenue was $118.8 million, an increase of approximately 2% year-over-year.
- Sales-assisted channel revenue was $46.7 million, an increase of 13% year-over-year. Sales-assisted channel revenue accounted for approximately 39% of total revenue, up from approximately 35% in Q1 2022. We ended the quarter with approximately 13,200 sales-assisted channel customers, down approximately 4% from roughly 13,700 in Q1 2022.
- Self-serve channel revenue was $72.1 million, a decrease of 5% year-over-year.
- Deferred revenue was $216.5 million, flat year-over-year. Remaining performance obligations were $245.5 million, flat year-over-year.
- Paying users totaled approximately 878,600, a decrease of 2% from roughly 894,400 in Q1 2022. Approximately 92% of our paying users were on annual plans, up from 91% a year ago.
- Average revenue per user was approximately $546, up 2% from approximately $535 in Q1 2022.
- GAAP operating margin was negative 17.9% and non-GAAP operating margin was 11.9%.
- GAAP net loss was $23.8 million and GAAP diluted net loss per share was $0.16. Non-GAAP net income was $12.1 million and non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.08.
- Net cash used in operating activities was $7.9 million and free cash flow was negative $10.0 million.
- Cash and cash equivalents totaled $199.1 million and total debt was $184.3 million for net cash of approximately $14.7 million as of March 31, 2023.
For a detailed explanation of the company’s non-GAAP measures, please refer to the appendix section of this press release. For more information on the company’s first quarter 2023 financial results, please visit the Momentive investor relations website at investor.momentive.ai.
Transaction with Symphony Technology Group
On March 13, 2023, Momentive announced it had entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an investor consortium led by Symphony Technology Group (STG) in an all cash transaction that values Momentive at approximately $1.5 billion. On April 27, 2023, the Company filed its definitive proxy statement related to the proposed acquisition and announced it will hold a special meeting of stockholders via live webcast on May 31, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. PT to approve the transaction.
The transaction is expected to close in the second or third quarter of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by Momentive shareholders and the receipt of required regulatory approvals. The transaction is not subject to a financing condition.
In light of the Company’s pending acquisition, Momentive will not host a conference call or live webcast to discuss these financial results. Additionally, the Company is not providing financial guidance for Q2 2023 and full year 2023.
About Momentive
Momentive (NASDAQ: MNTV), maker of SurveyMonkey, empowers people with the insights they need to make business decisions with speed and confidence. Our fast, intuitive experience and insights management solutions connect millions of users at more than 330,000 organizations worldwide with AI-powered technology and up-to-the-minute insights, so they can shape what’s next for their products, industries, customers, employees, and the market. Ultimately, our vision is to raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices. Learn more at momentive.ai.
|
MOMENTIVE GLOBAL INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)
|
(in thousands)
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
199,080
|
|
|
$
|
202,816
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
31,760
|
|
|
|
33,656
|
|
Deferred commissions, current
|
|
|
9,965
|
|
|
|
9,775
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
15,769
|
|
|
|
17,207
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
256,574
|
|
|
|
263,454
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
630
|
|
|
|
1,006
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
|
31,232
|
|
|
|
32,252
|
|
Capitalized internal-use software, net
|
|
|
29,942
|
|
|
|
29,595
|
|
Acquisition intangible assets, net
|
|
|
4,785
|
|
|
|
5,156
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
460,979
|
|
|
|
459,817
|
|
Deferred commissions, non-current
|
|
|
13,595
|
|
|
|
14,307
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
4,459
|
|
|
|
4,568
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
802,196
|
|
|
$
|
810,155
|
|
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
9,688
|
|
|
$
|
16,418
|
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
|
26,759
|
|
|
|
24,969
|
|
Accrued compensation
|
|
|
23,605
|
|
|
|
31,893
|
|
Deferred revenue, current
|
|
|
215,865
|
|
|
|
206,728
|
|
Operating lease liabilities, current
|
|
|
8,033
|
|
|
|
8,046
|
|
Debt, current
|
|
|
1,900
|
|
|
|
1,900
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
285,850
|
|
|
|
289,954
|
|
Deferred revenue, non-current
|
|
|
641
|
|
|
|
719
|
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
|
6,641
|
|
|
|
6,337
|
|
Debt, non-current
|
|
|
182,441
|
|
|
|
182,916
|
|
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|
|
|
37,874
|
|
|
|
39,584
|
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
|
|
3,890
|
|
|
|
3,885
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
517,337
|
|
|
|
523,395
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders’ equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Common stock
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
1,018,529
|
|
|
|
997,621
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
(2,420
|
)
|
|
|
(3,425
|
)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(731,252
|
)
|
|
|
(707,437
|
)
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
|
|
284,859
|
|
|
|
286,760
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|
|
$
|
802,196
|
|
|
$
|
810,155
|
|
MOMENTIVE GLOBAL INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|
Revenue
|
|
$
|
118,821
|
|
|
$
|
116,986
|
|
Cost of revenue (1)(2)(3)
|
|
|
20,557
|
|
|
|
22,903
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
98,264
|
|
|
|
94,083
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development (1)(3)
|
|
|
32,665
|
|
|
|
36,716
|
|
Sales and marketing (1)(2)(3)
|
|
|
47,919
|
|
|
|
59,636
|
|
General and administrative (1)(3)
|
|
|
31,737
|
|
|
|
27,917
|
|
Restructuring (1)(2)
|
|
|
7,197
|
|
|
|
4,883
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
119,518
|
|
|
|
129,152
|
|
Loss from operations
|
|
|
(21,254
|
)
|
|
|
(35,069
|
)
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
4,148
|
|
|
|
2,226
|
|
Other non-operating income, net
|
|
|
(2,038
|
)
|
|
|
(134
|
)
|
Loss before income taxes
|
|
|
(23,364
|
)
|
|
|
(37,161
|
)
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
451
|
|
|
|
216
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(23,815
|
)
|
|
$
|
(37,377
|
)
|
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|
|
$
|
(0.16
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.25
|
)
|
Weighted-average shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share
|
|
|
149,345
|
|
|
|
150,262
|
|
(1) Includes stock-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized as follows:
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
(in thousands)
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
Cost of revenue
|
|
$
|
1,241
|
|
$
|
1,409
|
Research and development
|
|
|
7,734
|
|
|
8,644
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
|
4,075
|
|
|
6,065
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
7,352
|
|
|
7,375
|
Restructuring
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
2,761
|
Stock-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized
|
|
$
|
20,402
|
|
$
|
26,254
|
(2) Includes amortization of acquisition intangible assets as follows:
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|
Cost of revenue
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
1,414
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
|
371
|
|
|
|
1,452
|
|
Restructuring
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
45
|
|
Amortization of acquisition intangible assets
|
|
$
|
371
|
|
|
$
|
2,911
|
|
(3) Includes transaction expenses associated with the proposed merger with an investor consortium led by STG Partners, LLC during the three months ended March 31, 2023, and transaction expenses associated with the terminated merger with Zendesk, Inc. during the three months ended March 31, 2022:
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|
Cost of revenue
|
|
$
|
10
|
|
|
$
|
318
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
47
|
|
|
|
1,770
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
|
1,679
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
7,381
|
|
|
|
2,733
|
|
Acquisition-related transaction costs
|
|
$
|
7,461
|
|
|
$
|
6,500
|
|
MOMENTIVE GLOBAL INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
(in thousands)
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(23,815
|
)
|
|
$
|
(37,377
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
5,710
|
|
|
|
9,354
|
|
Non-cash leases expense
|
|
|
2,182
|
|
|
|
3,202
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense, net of amounts capitalized
|
|
|
20,402
|
|
|
|
26,254
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
304
|
|
|
|
217
|
|
Bad debt expense
|
|
|
497
|
|
|
|
644
|
|
Unrealized foreign currency (gains) losses, net and other
|
|
|
(195
|
)
|
|
|
727
|
|
Changes in assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
1,334
|
|
|
|
(1,047
|
)
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
|
(7,090
|
)
|
|
|
(8,117
|
)
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
|
|
(5,024
|
)
|
|
|
(2,341
|
)
|
Accrued compensation
|
|
|
(8,368
|
)
|
|
|
(6,898
|
)
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
9,033
|
|
|
|
14,283
|
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
(2,897
|
)
|
|
|
(3,801
|
)
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
|
|
(7,927
|
)
|
|
|
(4,900
|
)
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
|
(15
|
)
|
|
|
(441
|
)
|
Capitalized internal-use software
|
|
|
(2,079
|
)
|
|
|
(2,565
|
)
|
Proceeds from sale of a private company investment
|
|
|
6,753
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
|
|
4,659
|
|
|
|
(3,006
|
)
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from stock option exercises
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,273
|
|
Payments to repurchase common stock
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(36,376
|
)
|
Repayment of debt
|
|
|
(550
|
)
|
|
|
(25,550
|
)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
|
(550
|
)
|
|
|
(59,653
|
)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|
|
|
213
|
|
|
|
393
|
|
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
|
(3,605
|
)
|
|
|
(67,166
|
)
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|
|
|
203,258
|
|
|
|
306,121
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|
|
$
|
199,653
|
|
|
$
|
238,955
|
|
Supplemental cash flow data:
|
|
|
|
|
Interest paid for term debt
|
|
$
|
3,967
|
|
|
$
|
2,009
|
|
Non-cash investing and financing transaction:
|
|
|
|
|
Stock compensation included in capitalized software costs
|
|
$
|
506
|
|
|
$
|
719
|
|
MOMENTIVE GLOBAL INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL DISAGGREGATED REVENUE DATA (unaudited)
|
Quarterly Disaggregated Revenue
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
Mar. 31,
|
|
Dec. 31,
|
|
Sep. 30,
|
|
Jun. 30,
|
|
Mar. 31,
|
|
Self-serve revenue
|
|
$
|
72,099
|
|
$
|
73,105
|
|
$
|
74,629
|
|
$
|
76,055
|
|
$
|
75,803
|
|
Sales-assisted revenue
|
|
|
46,722
|
|
|
49,288
|
|
|
46,746
|
|
|
44,108
|
|
|
41,183
|
|
Revenue
|
|
$
|
118,821
|
|
$
|
122,393
|
|
$
|
121,375
|
|
$
|
120,163
|
|
$
|
116,986
|
Self-serve revenues are generated from products purchased independently through our website.
Sales-assisted revenues are generated from products sold to organizations through our sales team.
|
MOMENTIVE GLOBAL INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA (unaudited) (1)
|
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP (Loss) Income from operations
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
(in thousands, except percentages)
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|
GAAP Loss from operations
|
|
$
|
(21,254
|
)
|
|
$
|
(35,069
|
)
|
GAAP Operating margin
|
|
|
(18
|
)%
|
|
|
(30
|
)%
|
Stock-based compensation, net
|
|
|
20,402
|
|
|
|
26,254
|
|
Acquisition-related transaction costs
|
|
|
7,461
|
|
|
|
6,500
|
|
Restructuring
|
|
|
7,197
|
|
|
|
2,077
|
|
Amortization of acquisition intangible assets
|
|
|
371
|
|
|
|
2,911
|
|
Non-GAAP Income from operations
|
|
$
|
14,177
|
|
|
$
|
2,673
|
|
Non-GAAP Operating margin
|
|
|
12
|
%
|
|
|
2
|
%
|
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP (Loss) Income and (Loss) Income per diluted share
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|
GAAP Net Loss
|
|
$
|
(23,815
|
)
|
|
$
|
(37,377
|
)
|
GAAP Net Loss per diluted share
|
|
$
|
(0.16
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.25
|
)
|
Weighted-average shares used to compute GAAP net loss per diluted share
|
|
|
149,345
|
|
|
|
150,262
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation, net
|
|
|
20,402
|
|
|
|
26,254
|
|
Acquisition-related transaction costs
|
|
|
7,461
|
|
|
|
6,500
|
|
Restructuring
|
|
|
7,197
|
|
|
|
2,077
|
|
Amortization of acquisition intangible assets
|
|
|
371
|
|
|
|
2,911
|
|
Income tax effect on Non-GAAP adjustments (2)
|
|
|
503
|
|
|
|
219
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP Net Income
|
|
$
|
12,119
|
|
|
$
|
584
|
|
Non-GAAP Net Income per diluted share
|
|
$
|
0.08
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
Weighted-average shares used to compute Non-GAAP net income per diluted share
|
|
|
149,680
|
|
|
|
151,657
|
|
(1)
|
Please see Appendix A for explanation of non-GAAP measures used.
|
(2)
|
Due to the full valuation allowance on our US deferred tax assets, there were no tax effects associated with the Non-GAAP adjustments for acquisition-related transaction costs and restructuring costs. Non-GAAP adjustments pertain to the income tax effects of amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and stock-based compensation, net.
|
Calculation of Free Cash Flow
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
(in thousands)
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
|
$
|
(7,927
|
)
|
|
$
|
(4,900
|
)
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
|
(15
|
)
|
|
|
(441
|
)
|
Capitalized internal-use software
|
|
|
(2,079
|
)
|
|
|
(2,565
|
)
|
Free cash flow
|$
|
(10,021
|
)
|$
|
(7,906
|
)
|
MOMENTIVE GLOBAL INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA (unaudited) (1)
|
Calculation of Constant Currency Revenue and Constant Currency Revenue Growth Rate
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
(in thousands, except percentages)
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
Growth Rates
|
|
GAAP Revenue
|
|
$
|
118,821
|
|
|
$
|
116,986
|
|
|
|
2
|
%
|
Effects of foreign currency exchange rates
|
|
|
2,930
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Constant currency revenue
|
|
$
|
121,751
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
%
|
Supplemental GAAP and Non-GAAP Information
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
(in thousands, except percentages)
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|
GAAP Gross profit
|
|
$
|
98,264
|
|
|
$
|
94,083
|
|
GAAP Gross margin
|
|
|
83
|
%
|
|
|
80
|
%
|
Stock-based compensation, net
|
|
|
1,241
|
|
|
|
1,409
|
|
Amortization of acquisition intangible assets
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,414
|
|
Acquisition-related transaction costs
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
318
|
|
Non-GAAP Gross profit
|
|
$
|
99,515
|
|
|
$
|
97,224
|
|
Non-GAAP Gross margin
|
|
|
84
|
%
|
|
|
83
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP Research and development
|
|
$
|
32,665
|
|
|
$
|
36,716
|
|
GAAP Research and development margin
|
|
|
27
|
%
|
|
|
31
|
%
|
Stock-based compensation, net
|
|
|
7,734
|
|
|
|
8,644
|
|
Acquisition-related transaction costs
|
|
|
47
|
|
|
|
1,770
|
|
Non-GAAP Research and development
|
|
$
|
24,884
|
|
|
$
|
26,302
|
|
Non-GAAP Research and development margin
|
|
|
21
|
%
|
|
|
22
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP Sales and marketing
|
|
$
|
47,919
|
|
|
$
|
59,636
|
|
GAAP Sales and marketing margin
|
|
|
40
|
%
|
|
|
51
|
%
|
Stock-based compensation, net
|
|
|
4,075
|
|
|
|
6,065
|
|
Amortization of acquisition intangible assets
|
|
|
371
|
|
|
|
1,452
|
|
Acquisition-related transaction costs
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
|
1,679
|
|
Non-GAAP Sales and marketing
|
|
$
|
43,450
|
|
|
$
|
50,440
|
|
Non-GAAP Sales and marketing margin
|
|
|
37
|
%
|
|
|
43
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP General and administrative
|
|
$
|
31,737
|
|
|
$
|
27,917
|
|
GAAP General and administrative margin
|
|
|
27
|
%
|
|
|
24
|
%
|
Stock-based compensation, net
|
|
|
7,352
|
|
|
|
7,375
|
|
Acquisition-related transaction costs
|
|
|
7,381
|
|
|
|
2,733
|
|
Non-GAAP General and administrative
|
|
$
|
17,004
|
|
|
$
|
17,809
|
|
Non-GAAP General and administrative margin
|
|
|
14
|
%
|
|
|
15
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP Restructuring
|
|
$
|
7,197
|
|
|
$
|
4,883
|
|
GAAP Restructuring margin
|
|
|
6
|
%
|
|
|
4
|
%
|
Stock-based compensation, net
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,761
|
|
Amortization of acquisition intangible assets
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
45
|
|
Other restructuring costs
|
|
|
7,197
|
|
|
|
2,077
|
|
Non-GAAP Restructuring
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
Non-GAAP Restructuring margin
|
|
|
0
|
%
|
|
|
0
|
%
|
(1) Please see Appendix A for explanation of non-GAAP measures used.
APPENDIX A
MOMENTIVE GLOBAL INC.
EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with US GAAP (“GAAP”), we use the following Non-GAAP financial measures: Non-GAAP (loss) income from operations, Non-GAAP operating margin, Non-GAAP net (loss) income, Non-GAAP net (loss) income per diluted share, Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP gross margin, Non-GAAP research and development, Non-GAAP research and development margin, Non-GAAP sales and marketing, Non-GAAP sales and marketing margin, Non-GAAP general and administrative, Non-GAAP general and administrative margin, Non-GAAP restructuring, Non-GAAP restructuring margin, free cash flow, constant currency revenue, and constant currency revenue growth rate. Our definition for each Non-GAAP measure used is provided below, however, a limitation of Non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not have uniform definitions. Accordingly, our definitions for Non-GAAP measures used will likely differ from similarly titled Non-GAAP measures used by other companies thereby limiting comparability.
Non-GAAP (loss) income from operations, Non-GAAP operating margin: We define Non-GAAP (loss) income from operations as GAAP loss from operations excluding stock-based compensation, net, amortization of acquisition intangible assets, acquisition-related transaction costs, and restructuring. Non-GAAP operating margin is defined as Non-GAAP (loss) income from operations divided by revenue.
Non-GAAP net (loss) income, Non-GAAP net (loss) income per diluted share: We define Non-GAAP net (loss) income as GAAP net loss excluding stock-based compensation, net, amortization of acquisition intangible assets, acquisition-related transaction costs, restructuring, and including the income tax effect on Non-GAAP adjustments. Non-GAAP net (loss) income per diluted share is defined as Non-GAAP net (loss) income divided by the weighted-average shares outstanding.
Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP gross margin: We define Non-GAAP gross profit as GAAP gross profit excluding stock-based compensation, net, amortization of acquisition intangible assets, and acquisition-related transaction costs. Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as Non-GAAP gross profit divided by revenue.
Non-GAAP research and development, Non-GAAP research and development margin: We define Non-GAAP research and development as GAAP research and development excluding stock-based compensation, net and acquisition-related transaction costs. Non-GAAP research and development margin is defined as Non-GAAP research and development divided by revenue.
Non-GAAP sales and marketing, Non-GAAP sales and marketing margin: We define Non-GAAP sales and marketing as GAAP sales and marketing excluding stock-based compensation, net, amortization of acquisition intangible assets, and acquisition-related transaction costs. Non-GAAP sales and marketing margin is defined as Non-GAAP sales and marketing divided by revenue.
Non-GAAP general and administrative, Non-GAAP general and administrative margin: We define Non-GAAP general and administrative as GAAP general and administrative excluding stock-based compensation, net and acquisition-related transaction costs. Non-GAAP general and administrative margin is defined as Non-GAAP general and administrative divided by revenue.
Non-GAAP restructuring, Non-GAAP restructuring margin: We define Non-GAAP restructuring as GAAP Restructuring excluding stock-based compensation, net, amortization of acquisition intangible assets, and other restructuring costs. Non-GAAP Restructuring margin is defined as Non-GAAP Restructuring divided by revenue.
Free cash flow: We define free cash flow as GAAP net cash provided by or used in operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software. We consider free cash flow to be an important measure because it measures our liquidity after deducting capital expenditures for purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software development costs, which we believe provides a more accurate view of our cash generation and cash available to grow our business. We expect to generate positive free cash flow over the long term. Free cash flow has limitations as an analytical tool, and it should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of other GAAP financial measures, such as net cash provided by or used in operating activities. Some of the limitations of free cash flow are that free cash flow does not reflect our future contractual commitments and may be calculated differently by other companies in our industry, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.
Constant currency revenue, Constant currency revenue growth rate: We define constant currency revenue as GAAP revenue excluding the effects of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. We believe providing revenue on a constant currency basis helps our investors to better understand our underlying performance, independent of foreign currency movements. Constant currency revenue compares results between periods as if exchange rates had remained constant period over period and is calculated by translating current period foreign currency revenues using average exchange rates from prior year comparable period. Constant currency revenue growth rate is calculated by determining the percentage change in current period constant currency revenue over comparable prior period GAAP revenue.
We use these Non-GAAP measures to compare and evaluate our operating results across periods in order to manage our business, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation, and for budgeting and developing our strategic operating plans. We believe that these Non-GAAP measures provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by our management in evaluating our financial performance and for operational decision making, but they are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.
We have excluded the effect of the following items from the aforementioned Non-GAAP measures because they are non-cash and/or are non-recurring in nature and because we believe that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding these items provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance and liquidity. We further believe these measures are useful to investors in that they allow for greater transparency to certain line items in our financial statements and facilitate comparisons to historical operating results and comparisons to peer operating results. A description of the Non-GAAP adjustments for the above measures is as follows:
- Stock-based compensation, net: We incur stock based-compensation expense on a GAAP basis resulting from equity awards granted to our employees. Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, and we believe such compensation contributed to the revenues earned during the periods presented and also believe it will contribute to the generation of future period revenues, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation expenses. Stock-based compensation expenses will recur in future periods.
- Amortization of acquisition intangible assets: We incur amortization expense on intangible assets on a GAAP basis resulting from prior acquisitions. Amortization of acquired intangible assets is inconsistent in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of any acquisitions. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to our revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to our future period revenues as well. Amortization of acquisition intangible assets will recur in future periods.
- Acquisition-related transaction costs: We incur transaction costs on a GAAP basis resulting from our acquisitions, including our proposed merger with an investor consortium led by STG Partners, LLC and our terminated acquisition by Zendesk, Inc. These costs relate to advisory, legal and accounting services, retention payments to certain employees, and third-party advisory and professional fees associated with activist defense. Acquisition-related transaction costs is inconsistent in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of any acquisitions and are therefore excluded from our Non-GAAP results as they do not otherwise relate to our core business operations.
