Moelis & Company is the 2023 American Gambling Awards Dealmaker of the Year

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The American Gambling Awards is pleased to announce Moelis & Company LLC (“Moelis”) is the 2023 “Dealmaker of the Year.” The American Gambling Awards are produced by Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) (“Gambling.com Group” or the “Group”), a leading provider of player acquisition services for the regulated global online gambling industry.





Moelis acted as financial advisor to PointsBet for the completed acquisition of PointsBet’s U.S. business by Fanatics subsidiary Fanatics Betting & Gaming (FBG) for $225 million in June 2023. The deal helped facilitate Fanatics’ long-awaited entrance into the online sports betting sector — giving FBG access to PointsBet’s portfolio of U.S. gaming licenses and full suite of proprietary technology to help it scale rapidly – while providing PointsBet shareholders with significant capital return and the most attractive risk-adjusted value outcome for its U.S. business. Judges noted the deal represents a landmark transaction that will further shape the American online gaming landscape.

Charles Gillespie, Chief Executive Officer of Gambling.com Group, said, “Fanatics’ acquisition of PointsBet’s U.S. business could immediately see the largest sports and collectibles licensee in the world compete with industry titans, and Moelis’ role as advisor for the transaction makes it very deserving of receiving the Dealmaker of the Year award. Moelis has intimate knowledge of the global gaming industry and a proven track record in complex, cross-border transactions.”

For more information about the American Gambling Awards, including a full list of winners, please visit the awards website: www.gambling.com/us/awards.

About Gambling.com Group Limited

Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) (the “Group”) is a multi-award-winning performance marketing company and a leading provider of digital marketing services active in the online gambling industry. Founded in 2006, the Group has offices globally, primarily operating in the United States and Ireland. Through its proprietary technology platform, the Group publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com and Casinos.com. The Group owns and operates more than 50 websites in seven languages across 15 national markets covering all aspects of the online gambling industry, including iGaming and sports betting, and the fantasy sports industry.

Contacts

Media:

Lucas Smith, Gambling.com Group, media@gdcgroup.com

Jordan Bieber, 5W Public Relations, gdc@5wpr.com

Investors:



Peter McGough, Gambling.com Group, investors@gdcgroup.com

Richard Land, Norberto Aja, JCIR, GAMB@jcir.com