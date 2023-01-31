Modus Create Welcomes Ingo Piroth as Chief Revenue Officer

Experienced sales leader will oversee sales, partnerships, marketing, and account growth functions

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Modus Create, a digital transformation consulting firm, announced a key addition to its executive leadership team with the hiring of Ingo Piroth as Chief Revenue Officer.





The addition reflects Modus Create’s continued focus on growth, including five acquisitions in the last 12 months and inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies for the eighth consecutive time. Piroth will be responsible for Modus Create’s overall revenue achievement and lead growth teams. He brings more than 25 years of experience guiding customers through the evolving landscape of technology and business strategy. His successful track record includes pivoting large, established organizations such as AT&T, SAP, IBM, and Cognizant into new growth areas, as well as leading the go-to-market and sales transformation for smaller private-equity-backed organizations like Trianz.

“Ingo’s metrics-driven approach and experience in go-to-market leadership at global services organizations make him the perfect fit to lead Modus Create’s next phase of growth,” said Pat Sheridan, CEO, Modus Create. “He will play a critical role in building and managing the team that brings our suite of digital transformation services to the market.”

“I’m incredibly excited to be a part of Modus Create, which has impressed me with its unwavering focus on client success and the highest standards of engineering,” said Piroth. “Modus offers solutions that organizations need as they plan for the future. I look forward to helping customers increase their digital maturity and ensure success in the digital economy of tomorrow.”

Ingo holds an Economics degree from the University of Sussex and a business management degree from the University of San Francisco.

About Modus Create

Modus Create is a digital consulting firm dedicated to helping clients build competitive advantage through digital innovation. We support organizations across their transformation journey with strategic consulting and full lifecycle product development. Our global team of strategists, designers, and technologists has created powerful digital experiences for some of the world’s biggest brands. Visit moduscreate.com to learn more.

Contacts

Ellie Behling



Modus Create



ellie.behling@moduscreate.com