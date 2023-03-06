ModMed Launches AMP Digital Marketing Services for OBGYN Providers

Healthcare technology leader first unveiled the digital marketing service in 2022 to help providers manage their brand and reputation online

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ModMed® announced today that it expanded its digital marketing services solution, ModMed AMP, to its OBGYN suite to assist providers with connecting to new patients and creating a more engaging experience for existing ones. ModMed AMP was designed to help physicians enhance their online presence, monitor and respond to patient reviews, sell products and services online, and make it easier for OBGYNs to market their practices overall.

A recent study1 conducted by ModMed found that 69% of respondents believed it was important for a doctor’s office to have a modern-looking website.* This data demonstrates the importance of providers focusing on building a strong online presence to provide consumers with the customer experience they expect.

“Today’s patient journey is far different than it was a decade ago and is continuing to evolve at a fast pace. Prospective patients live in a digital world, and OBGYN practices need to meet them where they are,” said Celine Kaiser, senior vice president of OBGYN at ModMed. “ModMed AMP offers tools like website design and search engine optimization, digital ad design, reputation management, electronic storefronts and more. Practices can use these tools to help create and maintain an online presence.”

ModMed AMP’s services include:

Website Design and Management. Domain registration and hosting, a customized website, and self-service capabilities including search engine optimization (SEO), specialty-specific content and blogging.

Domain registration and hosting, a customized website, and self-service capabilities including search engine optimization (SEO), specialty-specific content and blogging. Digital Marketing. Digital ad design, Google pay-per-click advertising and social network advertising lead to landing pages for campaign performance monitoring.

Digital ad design, Google pay-per-click advertising and social network advertising lead to landing pages for campaign performance monitoring. Reputation Management. A convenient review widget pulls certain patient reviews from the web to showcase on the AMP website. Practices can monitor, manage and respond directly to incoming reviews.

A convenient review widget pulls certain patient reviews from the web to showcase on the AMP website. Practices can monitor, manage and respond directly to incoming reviews. E-Store. E-commerce sites can be used to sell products and services online. Practices can advertise their stores as purchasing options for patients on Facebook and in digital marketplaces such as Amazon.

“Many OBGYN providers are overwhelmed and don’t have time for digital marketing, making it more difficult to stand out from competitors. With ModMed AMP, we are helping practices reach out to patients and connect with them across multiple digital platforms,” Kaiser added.

To learn more about ModMed AMP, visit modmed.com/amp-marketing-services.

About ModMed

ModMed is transforming healthcare by placing doctors and patients at the center of care through an intelligent, specialty-specific cloud platform. With our electronic health records (EHR) and practice management (PM) systems, and our revenue cycle management (RCM) services, our all-in-one solution empowers specialty medical practices by providing clinical, financial and operational software solutions. Our staff physicians help to develop products and services for allergy, dermatology, gastroenterology, OBGYN, ophthalmology, orthopedics, otolaryngology, pain management, plastic surgery, podiatry and urology practices, as well as ambulatory surgery centers. For more information, visit modmed.com. Connect with ModMed via its blog, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

1. Statistics referenced from ModMed 2022 Patient Experience Report: What Patients Really Think

* Data reflected is a combined stat of “very important” and “somewhat important.”

Contacts

press@modmed.com

Matter for ModMed



Tiffany Keenan



603-913-3893



modmed@matternow.com