ModMed Boosts Its Communication Efficiency With Grammarly’s AI Writing Assistance

Grammarly’s comprehensive writing assistance with generative AI features drives 28x ROI and saves over 19 working days per year per employee for ModMed

Spending less time on day-to-day writing tasks and more time on high-value work helps ModMed push the pace of technological advancement in an industry that’s historically slow to adapt. Grammarly’s AI writing partner has helped ModMed:

Save 38 minutes a day—or over 158 hours a year—per employee

a day—or a year—per employee Improve 69% of written communications this year to date

this year to date Realize an estimated 28x ROI in time/cost savings

“AI will separate businesses that get ahead from those that fall behind—full stop,” said Matt Rosenberg, Grammarly’s Chief Revenue Officer and Head of Grammarly Business. “We’re proud to support an innovator like ModMed that’s using AI strategically to enhance agility and adaptability, and in an industry that’s slow to evolve, no less. Grammarly makes it easier for ModMed’s teams to get everyday work done, so they can move more quickly and focus on doing what they do best.”

ModMed experienced year-over-year growth in 2022 as it rapidly delivered new solutions across several medical specialties, and investing in Grammarly Business helped the company improve productivity. ModMed started using Grammarly’s in-line assistance to interact more quickly and consistently by refining writing correctness, clarity, style, and tone. Grammarly enforces ModMed’s style guide, so team members get real-time suggestions on how to write in the company’s tone and style, and they also use preset text snippets for fast, consistent responses.

ModMed CEO Daniel Cane discovered that using an AI writing partner like Grammarly had a positive impact on efficiency in communications. As a result, he expanded the use of Grammarly’s generative AI features for a productivity boost. Over 600 team members use Grammarly for tasks like facilitating brainstorming, quickly polishing chats and emails, and creating first drafts of content to speed up production time. And because Grammarly applies company context, tone, and style preferences to its output and suggestions, ModMed’s team members can work faster and achieve more.

“ModMed uses technology to transform healthcare, and it’s wonderful to have a partner in Grammarly who’s as invested as us in using AI to reshape efficiency,” Cane said. “I couldn’t imagine working without Grammarly. We use its generative AI to help with first drafts, ideation, and designing the framework of our conversations. Then, once we’re done creating, Grammarly’s in-line features ensure everything is clean, concise, and on tone.”

Grammarly works across more than 500,000 apps and websites—more than other AI writing assistants—so ModMed team members get support right where they’re working without having to switch between tools. Grammarly Business also provides advanced analytics and enterprise-grade security, with the most comprehensive security certifications of any AI writing assistance company. The company never sells customer data or lets third parties use it to train their models.​​

“Grammarly is always there assisting you, whether you’re writing an email, doing research, or completing a deck,” added Adam Scott Riff, Chief Marketing Officer of ModMed. “It helps us be more efficient and increase productivity. It helps free up our team members to focus on the things they really enjoy and to innovate.”

To learn more about how ModMed sets the standard for innovation in the e-health market, visit modmed.com. For more on Grammarly and how its generative AI features are changing how businesses run, visit grammarly.com/business.

