Modernize Unveils In-Depth Homeowner Insights Report: A Guide to Future-Proofing Your Business

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ModernizePros–Modernize Home Services, the leading home services marketing platform, just released its 2023 Homeowner Insights Report. The study offers a nuanced understanding of homeowner motivations, preferences, and behaviors in the home improvement landscape. Based on a survey of over 23,600 homeowners across various trades, the report equips home services professionals with actionable insights for refining customer acquisition strategies. Reporters and contractors can now download the detailed 2023 Homeowner Insights Report for in-depth data exploration.

Modernize recognizes the challenges contractors face when marketing to homeowners and the critical role these insights play in overcoming them. The report guides home service professionals to align their strategies with homeowner preferences from project inception to contractor selection.

Insight into Homeowner Preferences

The 2023 Homeowner Insights Report delves into homeowner buying journey details, shedding light on important statistics that matter most to contractors. Noteworthy insights include:

Research Behavior: 76% of homeowners spend more than an hour researching a project. Contractors can educate homeowners about what to expect with complex home improvement projects.

Contractor Selection Criteria: After price, 53.64% prioritize professional expertise, online ratings, and reviews when selecting a contractor. The study also unveils top deal-breakers when assessing contractors.

Communication Preferences: While 36% of consumers prefer email for initial appointment scheduling, 42% prefer text communication for ongoing project updates.

Implications for Contractors: Leveraging Insights for Success

“The Modernize homeowner survey results provide a roadmap for contractors seeking to elevate their customer acquisition strategies,” explains Jeff Barnes, senior vice president and general manager for Modernize. “We constantly assess the challenges homeowners confront as they consider home improvement projects and share that intelligence with our contractor clients so they can address homeowners’ concerns immediately.”

Modernize research identifies homeowners’ chief motivations for investing in home improvement projects, with emergency repair and replacement driving nearly 40% of homeowners to act. At the same time, 51% of respondents report struggling with limited financial resources available to tackle necessary projects, making it essential to clarify the long-term value of any potential home improvement.

Barnes is available to discuss all aspects of the 2023 Homeowner Insights Report providing further detail on the survey results and contrasting them with data from recent years. Please use the contact details below to schedule an interview.

Methodology

The survey was conducted on Modernize Home Services’ website from June to August 2023, with 23,689 homeowner responses in the United States.

About Modernize Home Services

Modernize helps home improvement companies find and win more projects through our specialized marketing services. With a history spanning 18 years, our expertise encompasses the entire customer journey from inquiry to installation.

We operate across 17+ residential sectors including solar, roofing, siding, windows, and heating and air conditioning. Our offerings include SEO expertise, optimized websites, and technological tools. Backed by a network of over a thousand contractors, we ensure diverse options for homeowners.

Modernize is a subsidiary of QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST), For more information, visit modernize.com/pros.

